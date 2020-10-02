Trump-supporters’ garage firebombed, defaced with ‘Biden 2020’ graffiti

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minnesota, October 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) ― A family’s garage may have been firebombed because they are Trump-supporters.

Dennis and Deana Molla of Brooklyn Center, Minn. were woken by an explosion at 3 A.M. on September 23. They told the media they saw three people running away as their garage, a campervan, and two of their trucks were consumed by flames. The arsonists left a calling card on the garage door: graffiti reading “Biden 2020,” “BLM,” and an anarchy sign.

The couple managed to get their two children to safety, and police and firefighters stated that they rescued three dogs in kennels and four puppies from the garage. Work tools and equipment worth thousands of dollars were destroyed. The house sustained minor damage.

The Brooklyn Center police department stated that “this fire is considered suspicious and our investigation remains extremely active. The home occupants had a fairly large ‘Trump 2020’ sign that was destroyed, and our officers observed what appeared to be fresh spray paint on the garage before it burned down. The spray paint included ‘Biden 2020,’ ‘BLM,’ and capital letter ‘A’ with a circle around it.”

Dennis and Deana had not made a secret of their own political beliefs. After Dennis,a contractor, had an argument on a worksite about his support for President Trump, the couple bought two 3’ X 5’ Trump flags, which they draped over the campervan and one of their trucks.

Dennis Molla was born in Ukraine and came to the USA as a child. He told Minneapolis’s StarTribune that he felt sorry that his immigrant parents had to see this happen.

“I think things have gotten way out of control,” he said.

“I’m not one of those confrontational people. ... I just feel very sorry for my parents, just because they wanted to leave the USSR for us to have a better future and life in America,” he continued.

“For them to see me express my beliefs as a Republican, it’s crazy to think it came to this.”

Deana Molla expressed disbelief that people would put their children in danger.

“They saw that we have a jungle gym and toys in the backyard,” she told the StarTribune.

“To put our babies in harm’s way because you don’t agree with our politics ... Just don’t put our kids in danger.

An online fundraiser for the family has raised over $16,600. The couple thanked supporters, who include Democrats as well Republicans, on Saturday, saying their kindness had “drowned out” spiteful comments about them.

“It has been overwhelming seeing people from both sides of the political spectrum giving and sharing kind words,” they wrote.

“It's been so hard reading some of the things people have been saying about us and our situation, but you have stepped up and drowned out their voices. Thank you so much.”

They stated that they will put the money toward whatever their insurance doesn't cover, and if there is any left, they will put it into an account for their children.