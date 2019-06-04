Trump supports ‘Pride Month,’ again pledges to overturn laws criminalizing homosexuality worldwide

NewsGender, Homosexuality, Politics - U.S., Politics - World

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 4, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – U.S. President Donald Trump has signalled that he believes the month of June is dedicated to homosexual rights and asked the world to “stand with” same-sex attracted people in countries where homosexual conduct is illegal.

In tweets he published on Friday, May 31, Trump also recalled that his administration is working for homosexual rights worldwide.

“As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation,” he wrote.

“My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!”

Trump’s campaign to overturn foreign laws criminalizing sodomy began this February in Berlin with a “strategy dinner” with European LGBT activists sponsored by the U.S. embassy to Germany. The homosexual American ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, is Trump’s pick to spearhead the effort.

Grenell told the UK’s Daily Mail that “President Trump has never wavered in his support for decriminalizing homosexuality. This is a clear message to the 71 countries that would arrest people like me for being gay.”

When the initiative was announced, a U.S. official involved in the dinner clarified that these foreign laws concerned self-disclosures and sexual acts.

“It is concerning that, in the 21st century, some 70 countries continue to have laws that criminalize LGBT status or conduct,” he told NBC.

In May, Trump underscored his support for same-sex “marriage” when in an interview with Steve Hilton, aired on Fox News, he said he believed it was “great” that it seemed “normal” for Pete Buttgieg for campaign with his same-sex “spouse.”

“I think it’s absolutely fine, I do,” he said. “I think it’s great...Perhaps some people will have a problem with [it]; I have no problem with it whatsoever. I think it’s good.”

However, Trump’s recent tweets have not won over left-wing LGBT lobby groups, some of which took the opportunity to criticize the president once again for his policies regarding people who identify as “transgender.”

President Trump’s pro-homosexual tweets were in contrast with the social media messages of Rhode Island Bishop Thomas Tobin, who reminded Catholics the next day that they should not go to “Pride Month” events.

“A reminder that Catholics should not support or attend LGBTQ ‘Pride Month’ events held in June,” he wrote.

“They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful for children.”

Bishop Tobin has been pilloried online for this pastoral message.



