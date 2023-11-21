Trump surgeon general pushes latest COVID shots, including for babies, in EWTN interview

Dr. Jerome Adams promoted the mainstream narrative about COVID-19 jabs, despite the mounting evidence to the contrary. EWTN did not push back on his claims.

(LifeSiteNews) – Former Surgeon General under President Donald Trump, Dr. Jerome Adams, was hosted on EWTN News Nightly to promote the newest COVID-19 booster shots for both children and adults.

Adams promoted the mainstream narrative that the shots are effective against the virus despite strong evidence to the contrary, ignoring the natural immunity of children to the virus, the abundant evidence regarding serious side effects, and the fact that the shots don’t even prevent transmission of the virus.

Nor did EWTN, which is known for addressing controversial matters that bear upon Catholic teaching and morals, raise any questions about the ethical concerns surrounding the testing and production of the various COVID vaccines using cells derived from aborted babies.

The Catholic news outlet posted the interview, stating, “It’s cold & flu season, add to that a new variant of COVID-19. Former US Surgeon General & author of, ‘Crisis and Chaos: Lessons from the Front Lines of the War Against COVID-19,’ @JeromeAdamsMD, talks about why the boosters and the pediatric vaccine have been hard to come by.”

Other medical professionals, however, are pushing back against the latest COVID vaccine campaign. Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo has counseled against taking any new mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines as the federal government attempts to renew alarm about the virus.

“There’s essentially no evidence for it,” Ladapo said during a press conference in September. “There’s been no clinical trials done in human beings showing it benefits people. There’s been no trial showing that it is a safe product for people. And not only that, but then there are a lot of red flags … there are multiple studies now from around the world, Brazil, I think Australia, United states … that show that over time, these vaccines, these mRNA COVID-19 products, actually increase your chances of contracting COVID-19. That’s not normal.”

In fact, a new study funded by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) indicates that taking a COVID-19 booster and a flu shot at the same time may give older adults an increased risk of stroke.

Public health “experts” have nevertheless continued to defend the jabs and insist there is still no cause for concern, with University of California infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong telling ABC News that there is “emphatically no need” to stop injecting elderly people with the shots, despite the new findings.

As the winter respiratory illness season rapidly approaches, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the first time is recommending four vaccines during pregnancy: the flu vaccine, Tdap vaccine (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis, or whooping cough), RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) vaccine, and the COVID-19 vaccine.

But more women are saying “no” to their doctors who recommend COVID-19 and the other vaccines – even shutting down conversations with, “I’m not going to talk about it,” according to the NBC News report.

In late October, almost a quarter of respondents to a new Rasmussen Reports survey say they believe they personally know someone killed by the COVID-19 shots, with even more indicating that they would be interested in joining a class action lawsuit against the shots’ manufacturers.

The mainstream push by governments, media, and Big Pharma for universal “vaccination” against COVID-19 variants found a voice within the Catholic Church in Pope Francis and the Vatican, who joined the public vaccine campaign despite serious medical and moral concerns raised by doctors and lay Catholics.

In January 2022, Pope Francis strongly pushed for people to take the abortion-tainted COVID-19 injections, calling health care and vaccination “a moral obligation,” both for personal health and the health of others, while continuing to ignore moral concerns. Over the course of the previous year, the pontiff ramped up both his strength of language in promoting the abortion-tainted injections, as well as the frequency of such Big Pharma promotion.

In January 2021, he said that “ethically, everyone should take the vaccine,” describing objection to the injection as “a suicidal denial that I wouldn’t know how to explain.”

Pope Francis joined Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in taking the COVID shots in January 2021, as the Vatican began its own roll-out of the injections. The Pope then joined a number of cardinals in issuing a public service announcement video, saying the shots bring “hope” of an end to the pandemic and called receiving the vaccine “an act of love.”

But in a December 2020 paper, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, along with co-signers Cardinal Janis Pujats, Bishop Joseph Strickland, and Archbishops Tomash Peta and Jan Pawel Lenga, expressed their strong conviction that any use of a vaccine tainted with the “unspeakable crime” of abortion, under any circumstances, “cannot be acceptable for Catholics.”

Many Americans remain concerned that the vaccines have not been sufficiently studied for negative effects given their accelerated clinical trials, and some harbor ethical reservations about the use of cells from aborted babies in their development. Still others simply consider them unnecessary given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, low risk of asymptomatic spread, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is equally protective against reinfection.

The push to inject the world’s population in order to supposedly prevent serious disease for those who are not at risk to begin with – the CDC reports an infection survival rate of greater than 99.95% for those under age 50 — adds to the skepticism surrounding the increased push for COVID booster shots. Meanwhile the list of FDA-recognized adverse events has grown from severe anaphylactic reactions to include fatal thrombotic events, the inflammatory heart condition myocarditis, and neurologically disabling disease like Guillain Barré Syndrome, as well as thousands of recorded deaths and permanent disabilities.

Americans were initially told that they would be “fully vaccinated” after a two-dose regimen of mRNA shots; the federal government and pharmaceutical companies then began recommending additional “boosters.” Some Americans are on their eighth mRNA shot now.

