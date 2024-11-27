Trump team claims ‘violent, un-American threats’ directed at cabinet nominees

President Donald Trump's team has been targeted with 'violent' threats according to Karoline Leavitt, the spokeswoman for the transition team and incoming press secretary.

(LifeSiteNews) — “Violent, unAmerican threats” were sent to members of President Donald Trump’s team.

Transition team spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said there was a “swift” law enforcement response to the threats on Tuesday night, according to Fox News.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them,” she said on Wednesday. “In response, law enforcement acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action.”

“With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us,” Leavitt said.

The victims were targeted with bomb threats and “swatting,” according to Leavitt. “Swatting” refers to someone calling in a fake hostage or similar situation to trigger a massive law enforcement response targeting someone’s home.

It is not clear who specifically was targeted.

New York Congressman Anthony D’Esposito criticized the threats, saying they are “are absolutely unacceptable.”

The violent threats made against members of President Trump’s transition are absolutely unacceptable — time to start holding these terrorists accountable. pic.twitter.com/NbVdJH3omV — Anthony P. D’Esposito (@ANTHONYDESPO) November 27, 2024

Trump himself survived two assassination attempts in the past several months on the way to winning the White House for the second time.

This story is developing…

