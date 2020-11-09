Trump-team lawyer: When only real votes are counted, Trump ‘will win’ election

November 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A former federal prosecutor and member of Trump’s legal team told Fox News on Sunday that once “massive and coordinated” voter fraud is exposed and only “real votes” are counted, Trump will win the election.

Attorney Sidney Powell, who has been lead counsel in more than 500 appeals in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and who served in the Department of Justice for ten years, told Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures that “there has been a massive and coordinated effort to steal this election from we the people of the United States of America.”

Powell, who represented Gen. Michael Flynn, claimed that those behind the purported Biden victory have used a variety of fraudulent means to change the outcome of the election.

“They have done it in every way imaginable, from having dead people vote in massive numbers to absolutely fraudulently creating ballots that exist only voting for Biden,” she said.

She said that her legal team had identified at least 450,000 ballots in the key states cast for Biden with no down-ballot selections made. She also alleged that the computer glitches that changed votes were no accident.

“They also used an algorithm to calculate the votes they would need to flip and they used the computers to flip those votes…from Trump to Biden, and from other Republican candidates to their competitors,” Powell said.

“It wasn’t just President Trump,” she continued. “There were many people affected by this. We have got to fight tooth and nail in federal court to expose this abject fraud and the conspiracy behind it and get a recount and audits in every place that’s needed, which is frankly most of the country.”

Asked about the computer software created by Dominion Voting Systems, which reportedly has key shareholders tied to powerful Democrats, Powell emphasized that the “irregularities” found in the vote counting calls for close scrutiny. “The computer glitches could not and should not have happened at all. That is where the fraud took place…We need an audit of all of the computer systems that played any role in this fraud whatsoever,” she said.

“They had this all planned…they had the algorithms, they had the paper ballots waiting to be inserted if and when needed, and notably President Trump’s vote in the blue states went up enormously, that’s when they had to stop the vote count and go in and replace votes for Biden and take away Trump votes,” she continued.

In the course of the interview, Powell also confirmed that the legal team was getting an affidavit from a postal worker who was ordered to backdate ballots. Saying that there were “multiple states that didn’t even follow the rules of their own legislature,” she stressed that there are several issues that will require Supreme Court adjudication.

Despite the many instances of alleged fraud, Powell expressed confidence that President Trump will be vindicated. “When the votes are really audited and the real votes are counted, Trump will win. He is the president, and he is in charge of this country.”

