Trump vows to pardon Jan. 6 detainees, hints at 2024 presidential run during Texas rally

'If I run, and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly.'

CONROE, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — Former President Donald Trump suggested this weekend he would pardon Capitol Hill election protesters who were “treated so unfairly” if he embarks on and wins another run for the White House in 2024.

“And another thing we’ll do and so many people have been asking me about it — if I run, and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly,” Trump said during a rally in Texas, the Post Millennial reports. “And if it requires pardons we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

On January 6, 2021, protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol building after former President Trump’s “March to Save America” rally, which was meant to encourage Republican lawmakers to delay the certification of electoral votes from a handful of states over concerns about vote fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Viral videos showed people engaging in physical altercations with police, pushing against security barricades, breaking through windows, trespassing in congressional offices, and climbing on walls, causing the vote certification to be suspended and lawmakers to be evacuated from the chambers. Other videos, however, showed that many were let into the Capitol by police and simply walked the halls after the initial breach.

Trump’s political opponents blamed him for “inciting” the riot, leading to an unsuccessful impeachment attempt. Yet Democrat committee investigations into the event have continued ever since, with more than 700 people arrested and many conservatives expressing concerns about their treatment and disproportionate punishment.

The 45th president’s latest declaration comes as welcome news to many of his supporters, though some have expressed frustration that Trump didn’t pardon any of them before leaving office, as many will likely have already spent their time in prison before a hypothetical second Trump term begins.

Wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong Amazing how many of you want to argue about the pardon power without having the first clue how it works pic.twitter.com/DYh7fsm2Gp — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 30, 2022

Other prominent Republicans believed to be seriously considering a 2024 presidential run include Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Share











