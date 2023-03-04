Trump tells crowd at CPAC: ‘This is the final battle… if they win we no longer have a country’

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland (LifeSiteNews) –– Former President Donald Trump promised to win the 2024 presidential election in his CPAC speech on Saturday, vowing to put an end to RINOs and globalists.

“When we win in 2024 we will do it all again, even stronger and faster and better,” he said to applause.

His speech centered on the idea of fixing corruption in Washington, D.C. and going toe-to-toe with “globalists” to “finish what we started.”

Trump also blasted RINOs (Republicans in name only). “We will go after RINOs,” he said.

He said that he learned since his time in office who he could trust and who he couldn’t trust, even within his own party. “I now know the good ones, the bad ones… I know them all,” he said, referring to politicians in Washington.

“People are tired of RINOs and globalists, they want to see America first.”

He joked that before he ran for president he “had a beautiful life,” and said that the only reason he could continue under immense pressure was in order to serve the people of America.

Throughout the speech he touted his record as president, focusing on, among other things, his administration’s efforts to ban “transgender insanity from our military.”

Trump boasts about banning CRT in schools and doing away with “transgender insanity” in the military. pic.twitter.com/ZCwYLH1hRP — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 4, 2023

He mentioned billionaire George Soros and alleged that Soros funnels considerable money into the U.S. judicial system. Immediately after the Soros comment he said: “Antifa thugs allowed to roam the streets while we have people that in many cases are great patriots… saying prayers every night… and they’re sitting in a jail nearby, rotting away and being treated so unfairly, like nobody’s probably ever been treated in this country before…”

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec opined on Twitter that Trump was referring to the January 6 detainees when he made that comment.

Trump has vowed full pardons and an apology to the J6 detainees pic.twitter.com/T14VmxQJaN — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 4, 2023

He called his political enemies “lunatics and maniacs” and said “they will never control me.”

“Our enemies cannot stir me, they cannot shake me, and they will never ever control me”pic.twitter.com/upEAfv4sBK — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 4, 2023

Trump promised to “totally obliterate the Deep State” and called Joe Biden “a criminal.”

“They know that when we return to power we will bring their lies and their disinformation tumbling down,” he quipped.

In a seeming call-to-action he told the sell-out crowd: “This is the final battle… this is it… if they [Democrats] win we will no longer have a country.”

Trump won the CPAC straw-poll for presidential nominees in a landslide, and said he has a “bold detailed agenda” to win the 2024 election.

