Trump tells gender-confused men they’re not women ‘no matter how many surgeries you have’

President Trump criticized transgender ideology during a recent Women's History Month event but also touted his support for anti-life in vitro fertilization.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump criticized gender ideology during a recent Women’s History Month event. At the same time, he reaffirmed that sex is immutable. However, he also boasted of his support for embryo-destroying in-vitro fertilization, claiming it was a victory for women.

“For four long years we had an administration that tried to abolish the very concept of womanhood and replace it with radical gender ideology,” President Trump said during the Wednesday event.

“Maybe you heard something about that,” he continued. “They destroyed women’s spaces and even tried to replace the word mother with the term ‘birther person.’ A mother became a ‘birther person.'”

He also reaffirmed his opposition to transgender drugs and surgeries, which include pumping girls full of drugs to help them grow facial hair or surgically removing healthy reproductive organs. The drugs and surgeries have been linked to suicidality, bone density loss, heart diseases, stroke, cancer, and numerous other medical problems. Puberty blockers can also cause infertility, as would be expected from drugs intended to stop the normal development of the reproductive system.

“No matter how many surgeries you have, or chemicals you inject, if you are born with male DNA in every cell of your body, you can never become a woman,” he said further. “You’re not going to be a woman.”

The president noted that he signed executive orders aimed at keeping gender-confused men out of prisons, locker rooms, and female sports. He also signed an executive order aimed at ending the unscientific chemical and surgical mutilation of gender-confused kids.

TRUMP: “They tried to replace ‘mother’ with ‘birther person'”… but FAILED. The war on women is over! pic.twitter.com/MMFU7HJi1q — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) March 26, 2025

During his remarks, the president also alluded to planned research on the connection between vaccines and autism, while praising Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Trump said:

We want to prevent our children from getting sick in the first place and there are so many things that we are doing wrong. Something happened. If you go back 20 years, autism, think of it one in 20,000 children. Think of that, one autism. You see it all over, one in 20,000 children. Now, it’s one in 36 children. Now, what the … is that all about? There’s something out there, and we got to find it. But can you imagine one in 20,000 and now it’s one in 36, not 36,000, one in 36 children. And I see it. I see it all the time. And so there’s something out there, and we’re going to find it. We’re doing something really wrong, and it might be very simple to even correct.

However, Trump, who has called himself the “father of IVF,” also touted his support for the embryo-destroying procedure.

His administration is currently studying ways to make it easier for women to use IVF – a plan that could lead to the intentional destruction of 2.4 million human embryonic children per year, according to a LifeSiteNews analysis.

“And to further support our nation’s mothers, I’ve signed an executive order to expand access to fertility treatments like IVF,” he said, mentioning Republican Alabama Senator Katie Britt.

Britt, along with Texas Republican Ted Cruz, previously proposed a bill to declare that women have a “right” to IVF.

According to Trump, Sen. Britt called it “terrible” when the Alabama Supreme Court affirmed in February 2024 that frozen embryos are human beings that deserve the same protections as babies born alive.

“They’re going to close up all the clinics. They ordered all the clinics closed and I said, so Katie, give me a quick definition, please, educate me in a minute or less,” Trump related during the speech. “And she did. And I came out totally in favor of what all of these women wanted.”

Share











