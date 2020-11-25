Trump tells Pennsylvania state committee hearing that Dems ‘cheated’ in election and he has evidence to prove it

GETTYSBURG, Pennsylvania, November 25, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – President Donald Trump told the Pennsylvania State Senate hearing today that was gathered in an unofficial capacity to discuss alleged voter fraud in the presidential election that he has all the evidence his legal team needs to show that the Democrats “cheated” and that the election must be “turned around” in his favor.

“This was an election that we won easily, we won it by a lot,” said Trump to the committee via phone.

“It's very sad to say it this election was rigged, and we can’t let that happen. We can’t let it happen for our country, and this election has to be turned around because we won Pennsylvania by a lot and we won all of these swing states by a lot.”

Trump directly accused the Democrats of cheating in his remarks.

“This election was lost by the Democrats. They cheated. It was a fraudulent election. They flooded the market. They flooded…ballots, and I just want to say to thank everybody for being there. You're doing a tremendous job service,” said Trump.

Trump also said that evidence continues to “pour in” adding all that is needed is for a judge to view their legal case. He also reinforced that he will continue fighting and will not concede to Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

“There is no doubt, we have all the evidence. We have all the affidavits. We have everything. All we need is to have some judge listen to it properly without having a political opinion or having another kind of a problem because we have everything, and, by the way, the evidence is pouring in,” said Trump.

The “informal” committee meeting was held at the Wyndham Hotel in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania this afternoon, and was chaired by Pennsylvania State Senator David Argall.

In his opening statement, chair of the meeting Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano minced no words, saying the “republic is at stake” with regards to getting to the bottom of alleged election fraud in his state.

“The republic is at stake, this is no game for us….We are here today to find out what the heck happened in the election…..Can you imagine if the shoe was on the other foot,” said Senator Mastriano.

“We’re looking for transparency and truth……there’s no grandstanding here. The governor even refuses to consider that there were any shenanigans. If there is any hint of fraud out there, we need to investigate…to find out if anyone was defrauded.”

There were rumors Trump was expected to attend that meeting in person, but according to a CBS report his trip was canceled at the last minute, after an advisor on his campaign, Boris Epshteyn, tested positive for COVID-19.

The legal team for Trump announced yesterday that public hearings will be held in the Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Michigan State Legislatures.

In a statement sent out yesterday, Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s attorney said that it’s in the best interests of “everyone” to hold the hearings to provide clarity regarding alleged election fraud.

Giuliani was on hand at the meeting, and in his opening statement, he thanked the committee for agreeing to hear his legal teams’ testimonies regarding alleged election fraud in Pennsylvania.

“All we all we ask is that you listen to the facts that we’re presenting and then evaluate it,” said Giuliani.

“There’s been censorship that I’ve never seen before of an incredible nature by big tech, big networks, big companies. They only allow one side to be heard, and they refused to allow the other side to be heard. It’s almost as if they’re afraid the American people, if they should learn these facts, will find out just who they are and what they’re about.”

“It’s in everyone’s interest to have a full vetting of election irregularities and fraud. I don’t want to overstate it but I do believe those values are at stake, not only in this election but in the way this election was conducted, and what we’re going to do about it, because if we allow elections in the future to be conducted the way this election was conducted we will have lost our democracy or representative democracy,” said Giuliani.

According to a Fox News report, the meeting was not officially conducted by the Pennsylvania legislature but rather was spearheaded by a group of Republican lawmakers.

Pennsylvania Senator Mastriano said in a statement, that he called the meeting after hearing “from thousands of Pennsylvanians regarding issues experienced at the polls.”

"Elections are a fundamental principle of our democracy – unfortunately, Pennsylvanians have lost faith in the electoral system," said Mastriano in his statement.

"Over the past few weeks, I have heard from thousands of Pennsylvanians regarding issues experienced at the polls, irregularities with the mail-in voting system, and concerns whether their vote was counted."

Several of the witnesses who testified at the committee hearing spoke about how mail-in ballots were not inspected by Republicans.

Kim Peterson from Pittsburgh worked as a Republican canvasser representative. Peterson noted that she along with others were kept in a corral, noting she could not see the envelopes or ballots themselves.

She noted that the monitors used were fuzzy and “pathetic” and “you could not see at all” noting it was “very discouraging” to have not been able to see the counting up close.

Another witness to testify was poll Watcher Gregory Stenstrom, who works as the CEO of Marque Star, a data sciences company.

Stenstrom said that “what I saw as a forensic expert was an election process that was forensically destructive.”

He said that in the election there was a chain of custody that was “broken” and noted that he observed USB cards being inserted into voting machines “over 24 times,” adding he brought it to the attention of Sheriffs.

Stenstrom also noted that as of today, 47 USB cards are missing,

Another person to speak at the committee was Colonel Phil Waldron, a retired army colonel combat officer of 30 years. He said that the voting systems in the U.S. “were built to be manipulated.”

“They’ve been used in elections around the world, and stolen elections around the world,” said Waldron, noting the electronic voting systems such as Dominion and E&S all have a common “DNA” in that they have “similar code and similar functions.”

“These systems are not what you’ve been told, they are connected to the internet and servers outside the of U.S. They’re connected from top to the bottom and the middle.”

Waldron noted that there is no transparency as to how the voter information is processed, adding that votes could be modified “and or deleted by operators, administrators, and outside threats.”

“Operators can assign votes for write-in ballots, blank ballots, or error ballots in large numbers that they can be directed toward one candidate or another at the operators or supervisors discretion… all in real-time.”

Waldron then went on to say that “our experts” and others believed that up to 1.2 million Pennsylvania votes “could have been altered or fraudulent,” adding that only a full forensic investigation can reveal what took place.

The committee meeting was held a day after the Democratic Governor of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf confirmed that his state’s Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar had certified the results for both president and president-elect.

The Arizona hearing will be held on November 30 in the state legislature, with Michigan’s hearing scheduled for December 1.

Trump campaign Senior Legal Advisor and personal attorney Jenna Ellis said in the press release about the committee meetings yesterday that they were pleased that “the State Legislatures in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Michigan will be convening hearings to examine the November 3rd presidential election.”

“There were serious irregularities, we have proof of fraud in a number of states, and it is important for all Americans to have faith in our electoral process. All we have wanted from the outset is to count every legal vote and discount every illegal vote.”

According to Trump’s legal team, State Legislatures “are uniquely qualified and positioned to hold hearings on election irregularities and fraud before electors are chosen.”

“As established in Article 2, Section 1.2 of the United States Constitution, State Legislatures have the sole authority to select their representatives to the Electoral College, providing a critical safeguard against voter fraud and election manipulation.”

Trump himself thanked Giuliani for his service to his country in helping him with his election fight, saying he was the “greatest mayor” New York has ever had.

Trump thanked his team along with senators and witnesses in attendance at the meeting, which his team said is needed as an “effort to provide confidence” that all legal votes have been counted and that “illegal votes” are not tallied.