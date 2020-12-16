Trump thanks God for sending Jesus to ‘redeem the world’ in powerful Christmas message that’s gone viral

WASHINGTON D.C., December 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – While U.S. President Donald Trump’s Christmas message this year made during the Dec. 3 National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the White House did not capture mainstream media attention, it continues to reverberate with Christians around the world.

At a time when some politicians would deem it politically incorrect to say “Merry Christmas” in public and would certainly not dare to speak about Jesus in the public square, Trump not only boldly wished Americans a “very, very Merry Christmas,” he went on to speak about the true meaning of Christmas in eloquent words that many Christians would be hard-pressed to hear from the pulpit.

Here’s what Trump said:

To every family across our nation, the First Lady and I want to wish you all a very, very Merry Christmas. For Christians, this is a joyous time to remember God's greatest gift to the world. More than two thousand years ago, the angel Gabriel appeared to Mary. He said, ‘Do not be afraid, you have found favor with God.’ The angel told her that she would give birth to a baby boy, Jesus, who would be called the Son of the Most High. Nine months later, Christ was born in the town of Bethlehem. The Son of God came into the world in a humble stable. As Christians everywhere know, the birth of our Lord and Savior changed history forever. At Christmas, we give thanks to God and that God sent his only Son to die for us and to offer everlasting peace to all humanity. More than two millennia after the birth of Jesus Christ, his teachings continue to inspire and uplift billions and billions of people all over the globe. His Divine word still fills our hearts with hope and faith. And, Christians everywhere still strive to live by Jesus' timeless commandment to his disciples, ‘Love one another.’ [...] Above all, during the sacred season, our souls are full of thanks and praise for Almighty God for sending us Christ His Son to redeem the world. Tonight, we ask that God will continue to bless this nation. And, we pray that He will grant every American family a Christmas season full of joy, hope, and peace. On behalf of Melania and the entire Trump family, Merry Christmas to all and best wishes for a very, very great and happy new year. Thank you.

For some reason, Trump’s message is not available at the White House and can only be found with difficulty using Google’s search engine.

A video of Trump’s Christmas message put out exclusively by LifeSiteNews on Dec. 10 has already received 1.2 million views.

Catholic author and professor Dr. Taylor Marshall called Trump’s Christmas message this year “beautiful,” “orthodox”, and “Biblical.”

“As a Christian, as a Catholic, as an American, I couldn't be more pleased with that Christmas message. It's truly, truly beautiful. And, it's orthodox. It's Biblical,” he said in a Dec. 12 video about Trump’s message. Marshall’s own video which included Trump’s message has received nearly 130,000 views.

“Whatever you think about Donald Trump, he laid down the Gospel message there,” he added.

Marshall said that he did not “think there's ever been a president in the history of the United States of America who has spoken so explicitly about Jesus Christ and his coming to redeem man.”

“He didn't give us the ‘happy holidays’ or ‘seasons greetings.’ He gave us a hearty ‘Merry Christmas.’”

“It's truly beautiful. If you're a Christian, this was a great moment in American history. No matter what you think about the President, he got up in front of the world and he witnessed to the reality that Christ is the Son of God and He is the Savior,” Marshall said.

Michael Matt of The Remnant marveled how Trump stood “in front of the Christophobic world” and proclaimed “Jesus Christ the 'redeemer' who died so that we might live.”

“Risking the mockery of demons on both sides of the Atlantic, he even quotes the Angel Gabriel's words to Our Lady at the time of the Annunciation,” Matt wrote.

“Politically speaking, none of this makes any sense. In his ongoing war against Demons in hell and on earth, it would seem the president of the United States is siding with the Angels,” he added.

President Trump has been described as the “man who brought Christmas back to America.”

In his 2019 Christmas message at the tree lighting ceremony, Trump stated that Christians at Christmas “give thanks that the Son of God came into the world to save humanity.” In his 2018 message at the same ceremony, Trump called Jesus the “light of the world,” adding that “through Him” is the “promise of eternal salvation.”

Last week, Trump signed an executive order again making Christmas Eve, the day before Christmas, a federal holiday this year.

Trump has refused to bow to political correctness, such as in 2016, when as President-elect he said, “We’re gonna start saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again.” The President has prominently displayed a beautiful traditional nativity set with a baby Jesus in a manger as part of the White House’s Christmas decorations. He has organized Catholic sisters to sing at the White House’s National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. He has given Christmas speeches where he reminds Americans that Christmas is about the “celebration of the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” where the “most extraordinary gift of all, the gift of God's love for all of humanity” is remembered.

This year, as mainstream media ramped-up attacks on Trump for refusing to cancel Christmas at the White House as coronavirus fears gripped the nation, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the President’s decision to host about a dozen Christmas gatherings in December.

“We will engage in the celebration of Christmas,” she said.

McEnany said that if people in America have been allowed to “loot businesses, burn down buildings, engage in protest, you can also go to a Christmas party, you can celebrate the holiday of Christmas, and you can do it responsibly.”

McEnany was likely referring to the Black Lives Matter mobs this summer who, backed by various Democrat governors in certain states, were allowed to engage in violent destructive protests – without wearing masks or socially distancing.