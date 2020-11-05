Trump: ‘They’re trying to steal an election, and we can’t let that happen’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

November 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump provided an update Thursday evening on efforts “to protect the integrity” of the 2020 election, saying that “if you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”

Trump called attention to his “decisive” margins in “many critical states, including massive victories in Florida, Iowa, Indiana and Ohio.”

“We won these and many others despite historic election interference from big media, big money and big tech,” he continued.

Trump cited major victories of Republicans, and of his own campaign, during the 2020 election cycle.

“We grew our party by four million voters, the greatest turnout in Republican Party history,” he said.

“We kept the Senate despite having twice as many seats to defend as Democrats. For the first time ever, we lost zero races in the House. It’s a very unusual thing.”

“This was also the year of the Republican woman. More Republican women were elected to Congress than ever before. That’s a great achievement.”

“I won the largest share of non-white voters of any Republican in 60 years, including historic numbers of Latino, African American, Asian American and Native American voters.

“At the national level, our opponents’ major donors were Wall Street bankers and special interests. Our major donors were police officers, farmers, everyday citizens.”

“Democrats are the party of the big donors, the big media, the big tech, it seems. Republicans have become the party of the American worker.”

Trump went on to describe in detail numerous instances of apparent election meddling. He also discussed some of his ongoing efforts to fight what he described as “tremendous corruption.”

“Media polling was election interference, in the truest sense of that word, by powerful special interests,” Trump said.

“There are now only a few states yet to be decided in the presidential race. The voting apparatus of those states are run in all cases by Democrats. We were winning in all the key locations by a lot, actually. And then our numbers miraculously started getting whittled away in secret and they wouldn't allow legally permissible observers.”

Trump alluded to the lawsuits his administration is filing to challenge indications of fraud. “Even beyond our litigation, there’s tremendous amount of litigation because of how unfair this process was,” he said. “I’ve been talking about mail-in voting for a long time. It’s really destroyed our system. It’s a corrupt system and it makes people corrupt even if they aren’t by nature.”

“They want to find out how many votes they need and they seem to be able to find them. They wait and wait, and then they find them. It’s amazing how those mail-in ballots are so one-sided too,” Trump said.

“This is a case where they’re trying to steal an election, they’re trying to rig an election, and we can’t let that happen,” he said.

“Detroit and Philadelphia, known as two of the most corrupt political places anywhere in our country, easily, cannot be responsible for engineering the outcome of a presidential race,” Trump continued.

“And Pennsylvania Democrats have gone to the state supreme court to try and ban our election observers. They don’t want anyone watching them as they count the ballots. There’s absolutely no legitimate reason why they would not want to have people watching this process because if it’s straight they should be proud of it. Philadelphia observers have been kept very far away, so far that people are using binoculars to try and see.”

“Democrat officials never believed they could win this election honestly. I really believe that, that’s why they did the mail-in ballots where there’s tremendous corruption and fraud going on. That’s why they mailed out tens of millions of unsolicited ballots without any verification measures whatsoever.”

“They refused to include any requirement to identify signatures or even determine whether they’re eligible or ineligible to vote. They have no idea.”

Trump then went on to describe more of the “disturbing irregularities” in ballot counting across the country. He mentioned the denial of observer access to critical voting centers in Georgia, the halting of ballot counting for hours on end in places like Detroit, and the literal blocking of ballot counting from the view of potential observers, citing the examples of poll workers who “jumped in front of” volunteer observers, and the covering of windows of counting centers in Detroit.

Trump additionally pointed out that ballots are being counted “without even postmarks or any ID whatsoever.”

“I challenge Joe and every Democrat to clarify that they only want legal votes. We want every legal vote counted. We want openness and transparency. No secret count rooms, no mystery ballots, no illegal votes being cast after election day,” Trump said.

“We want an honest election, we want an honest count. That’s the way this country is going to win.”

Trump added, “We think there’s going to be a lot of litigation. We have so much evidence, so much proof. It’s going to end up perhaps at the highest court in the land.”

“We can’t have an election stolen like this. We can’t let that happen to the United States of America. It’s not a question of who wins, Republican or Democrat, Joe, myself. We can’t be disgraced by letting something like this happen.”

Help stop voter fraud: The Trump Campaign has created “Defend Your Ballot” to report election issues. Report fraud here or call 888-630-1776. Project Veritas is also accepting voter fraud tips here. The FBI says to report suspected instances of voter suppression/fraud to your local FBI field office or at tips.fbi.gov.