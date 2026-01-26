Trump threatens Canada with ‘100 percent’ tariffs if trade deal with China goes through

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney that 'China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it' if a deal is made.

( LifeSiteNews ) – U.S. President Donald Trump warned Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney that if he makes a “deal” with China, he will impose 100 percent “tariffs” on the nation and added that China, if allowed to do so, would “eat” Canada up.

Trump blasted Carney on Truth Social after the Canadian leader announced a recent deal that would allow Canada to begin to import Chinese-made electric vehicles.

“If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken,” he warned.

“China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Carney was recently in China, where he said Canada’s relationship with China is more “predictable” than with U.S. under Trump.

Carney made a trade deal relating to Canadian agricultural products such as canola while trying to get tariffs removed. In exchange, Canada agreed to drop massive tariffs on Chinese-made EVs and import thousands of them next year.

As reported by LifeSiteNews last week, Conservative MPs blasted Carney after he said during a trip to Communist China that he is “heartened by the leadership” of President Xi Jinping and that the two nations working together set them up for a “New World Order.”

Trump was having none of Carney’s engagement with China.

“Canada is systematically destroying itself. The China deal is a disaster for them. Will go down as one of the worst deals, of any kind, in history. All their businesses are moving to the USA. I want to see Canada SURVIVE AND THRIVE! President DJT,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Not done yet, Trump said in a Truth Social post on January 25 that China is “successfully and completely taking over the once Great Country of Canada.”

“The last thing the World needs is to have China take over Canada. It’s NOT going to happen or even come close to happening! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J.TRUMP,” he wrote.

Carney now claims no big trade deal made with China

Over the weekend, Carney claimed that Canada has “No Intention” of making a “free trade” deal with China, telling reporters that he stays committed to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“We have no intention of doing that with China or any other non-market economy,” he claimed.

“What we’ve done with China is to rectify some issues that developed in the last couple of years.”

Trump was asked by reporters last week to comment on Carney making a deal with China, saying, “It’s OK. That’s what he (Carney) should be doing. I mean, it’s a good thing for him to sign a trade deal. If you can get a deal with China, you should do that.”

Carney was in Davos last week for the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings.

In Carney’s speech there, he doubled down on his intentions to further force the nation into globalism after he told delegates in Davos that the “older order” backed by the United States is “not coming back.”

The WEF, the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda, is an organization in which former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some of his former cabinet were involved.

While in China, Carney and his top ministers met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and commented that the two nations can be “strategic partners” on issues such as “security.”

China has been accused of direct election meddling in Canada, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

LifeSiteNews also reported on an exposé claiming that Carney and Trudeau are influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to China and the WEF. Despite Carney’s later claims that China poses a threat to Canada, he said in 2016 that the Communist Chinese regime’s “perspective” is “one of its many strengths.”

The Foreign Interference Commission concluded that operatives from China may have had a hand in helping to elect a handful of MPs in both the 2019 and 2021 Canadian federal elections. It also determined that China was the primary foreign interference threat to Canada.

