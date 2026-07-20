Trump threatens new tariffs on Canada as retaliation for ‘dangerous’ wildfire smoke

(LifeSiteNews) — U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened new tariffs on Canada as a result of the recent wildfires that have polluted American air.

In a Truth Social post Friday evening, Trump released a statement focusing on the promise to hold Canada accountable for “not properly maintaining their forests.”

Trump stated that the U.S. is being “unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air” and indicated that the cost of this pollution must be added to existing tariffs Canada is paying. He said he plans to speak with Prime Minister Mark Carney about Canada’s “willful negligence” in forest maintenance.

This statement comes in the midst of generational wildfires that have ravaged northern Ontario throughout mid-July.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump says he CONFRONTED Canadian PM Mark Carney today over toxic wildfire smoke at the World Cup, says he may CHARGE them for damages “I told him, ‘you’ve got to STROP these fires from coming in and poisoning our air. Our air has been POISONED.'” “Maybe… pic.twitter.com/MQbSSA6l7s — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 20, 2026

As of the time of President Trump’s tweet, it was estimated that nearly 200 wildfires were actively burning in Ontario alone, with most clusters ongoing in the Thunder Bay area of northern Ontario. Unbelievable scenes captured on video have shown the apocalyptic conditions and current state of the fires that are still somewhat considered “out of control.”

Terrifying footage shows the view from inside a train as it becomes surrounded by raging wildfire flames near Armstrong, Ontario. pic.twitter.com/3XKiKArjAw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 15, 2026

Most of Ontario has been in a weather alert state for days on end, with air quality in some cities reaching unprecedented, dangerous levels. Toronto recently made headlines for claiming the title of the “worst air quality of any major city in the world,” beating out other notoriously polluted cities such as New Delhi, India, and Beijing, China. Many images and videos showcasing the orange-tinted Toronto went viral on social media.

Toronto looks like a Mexican Hollywood movie right now. pic.twitter.com/0nk2RtWbXX — RTN (@RTNToronto) July 15, 2026

The effects of these wildfires also spread across the border: around 18 U.S. states have received air quality alerts. Major cities such as Cleveland and Milwaukee reached AQI levels of over 600, well above the highest level of classification that is deemed “hazardous.” On Thursday, Detroit also received the same “worst air quality of a major city” title as Toronto did the day previously.

The northeastern U.S. air quality reached such a drastic point that the famous “Lady Liberty” in New York was entirely covered by smoke.

NOW – Canadian wildfire smoke blocks out Lady Liberty in New York. pic.twitter.com/uaM50tLG9J — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 17, 2026

White House officials also met with FIFA president Gianni Infantino to discuss potential health dangers posed by wildfire smoke ahead of the World Cup final game that took place near New York City on Sunday.

NEWS: White House officials will meet later today with FIFA President Gianni Infantino ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final to discuss the potential health dangers posed by wildfire smoke in the New York-New Jersey area — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) July 17, 2026

Many U.S. Republicans have also come out strongly against Canada, claiming that it is responsible for putting millions of Americans at risk of health issues. Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno announced that he will be putting forward a bill that will sanction Canada and responsible Canadian government officials for their handling of the wildfires. Moreno also claimed that the U.S. will sanction, hold assets, withhold visas, and tariff Canada in order to send a message that “it’s not due to climate change. It’s due to a leadership change in Canada that’s caused this problem.”

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) says the US will be SANCTIONING, holding assets, TARIFFING and withholding VISAS from Canada after wildfires went rampant and harmed the health of millions of Americans “It’s being DUMPED on primarily the MIDWEST! Carney and Ford could’ve… pic.twitter.com/fjbFYtwYRT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 17, 2026

The situation highlights ongoing questions about forest management practices in Canada, as critics have long pointed to inadequate clearing of debris and underbrush in fire-prone areas. With nearly 850 wildfires burning nationwide and millions of acres already scorched this season, the cross-border impacts have strained relations amid broader trade tensions.

Premier Doug Ford and federal officials have defended response efforts, even requesting U.S. assistance in some cases while downplaying blame. However, Trump’s latest move adds pressure on the Carney government as it navigates both the environmental crisis and economic fallout from tariffs.

Share









