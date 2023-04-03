Trump to appear in court Tuesday, will plead ‘not guilty’ to Soros-backed DA charges

'On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!'

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will appear in court in New York on Tuesday, April 4, and plead “not guilty” to the charges brought forward by Soros-backed District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“I will be leaving Mar-a-Lago on Monday at 12 noon, heading to Trump Tower in New York,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse. America was not supposed to be this way!”

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, told CNN State of the Union host Dana Bash that the former president will “loudly and proudly” plead “not guilty.”

Trump announced that he will deliver remarks at his estate in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on the eve of April 4 in response to his court appearance scheduled for the same day.

Last week, Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on charges brought by Bragg in connection to alleged hush money payments made to pornography “actress” Stephanie Clifford, known as “Stormy Daniels,” during his 2016 presidential campaign.

READ: Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury

Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen gave Clifford $130,000 during the campaign to keep quiet about an affair she and Trump allegedly had a decade prior. Trump has denied that the affair ever took place, and even Clifford said in 2018 that the affair had never occurred, though she later doubled back again. Though now accusing Trump of orchestrating the payoff, Cohen previously said Trump didn’t reimburse him for the payment to Clifford, according to a 2018 letter obtained by The Daily Mail.

— Article continues below Petition — URGENT: Stand with Donald Trump as he faces arrest by Soros-backed DA Show Petition Text 4376 have signed the petition. Let's get to 5000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has disgraced his office by weaponizing his position to attack former President Donald Trump. Mr. Trump's upcoming arrest represents another example of how the justice system is being abused by those in power to quash dissent and silence one of their biggest critics ahead of the 2024 presidential election. SIGN this petition to Alvin Bragg condemning his blatant weaponization of the justice system against former President Trump. Much like when the FBI raided Trump's home in Florida, this arrest will send another clear message that anyone who holds a dissenting political position can be targeted by the Deep State. The charges against Trump were brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who previously boasted about filing over a hundred lawsuits against Trump while serving in the New York Attorney General’s office, and reportedly received $1 million in campaign contributions from the Color of Change PAC, a leftist advocacy group funded by prominent left-wing mega donor George Soros. SIGN: Tell Soros-backed DA that Mr. Trump must not be jailed! The embattled former president is facing arrest after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him on charges related to the improper filing of alleged hush money paid to pornography “actress” Stephanie Clifford during his 2016 presidential campaign. The former president has denied that any affair took place. Trump insists that the attempt to jail him is politically-motivated and proves that the United States under the leadership of radical leftists has become like a third-world country. Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has also penned a letter to Bragg demanding answers regarding what he termed an “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority,” arguing the charges were only being brought against Trump in what is now an old case because of his presidential candidacy. According to Jordan, the available facts suggest that Bragg’s prosecution of Trump is “motivated by political calculations,” thus requiring “congressional scrutiny.” Jordan’s letter came after GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called Trump’s then-impending indictment “an outrageous abuse of power”, going on to blast Bragg as “a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump.” McCarthy also promised to stand up congressional committees to investigate whether federal dollars were used to “subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions.” SIGN: Stop politically motivated prosecutions from ruining the American justice system Please SHARE this petition with as many people as possible. MORE INFORMATION: BREAKING: Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The full content of the indictment has not been made public yet but is expected to be unsealed in the upcoming days.

Trump said that the indictment was part of a “Witch-Hunt” and represented “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.”

In an interview with Fox News Tucker Carlson, conservative commentator Glenn Beck opined that by indicting Trump the political left is “trying to inflame this country. They wanted violence from the right from the beginning. They can’t wait for it. They need it because if we strike out, look at January 6…They want you to strike out. Why? Because then they can close the cage.”

READ: Updated: Glenn Beck issues grave warning to America on Trump indictment

Share











