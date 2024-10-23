Trump to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast less than 2 weeks before Election Day

(LifeSiteNews) — With less than two weeks until Election Day, Donald Trump is set to make his much-anticipated debut on commentator Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Reports of Trump’s appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” have grown in recent days after rumors began circulating that Kamala Harris would be a guest on the program. As of yet, the Harris team has not confirmed if she is planning to sit down with Rogan, whose shows routinely last for over two hours.



Trump will record an episode in person at Rogan’s Austin-based studio on Friday. Rogan commands a listenership north of 14 million, most of whom are men. It is not known when the show will be released, but it will have to be published before Tuesday, November 5, when voters go to the polls.

In the past, Rogan has had on Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, Russell Brand, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., all of whom now support Trump for president. As recently as 2022, Rogan said, “I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form.” At the same time, he praised Trump after he survived his first assassination attempt and has admitted life under him was better than it is under Joe Biden.

Rogan’s edgy commentary and willingness to delve into “conspiracy theories” while challenging mainstream media talking points about COVID-19, U.S. foreign policy, and other topics have made him one of the most-listened-to podcasters in the world. His massive $250 million deal with Spotify has essentially made him noncancelable.

Earlier this year, musician Kid Rock told Rogan that he would go back in time to meet Jesus Christ. Rogan, who is an agnostic and skeptical that Our Lord ever existed, responded, “What if Jesus wasn’t there? … You think there’s a real Jesus?” To which Rock replied, “Definitely.”

While speaking with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers in February, Rogan, who was raised Catholic but now partakes in drug-induced meditation and “spiritual” exercises, said the world is in “need of Jesus” and that “as time rolls on, people are going to understand the need to have some sort of divine structure to things.”

It is difficult to know which topics Rogan will bring up with Trump. One would expect him ask about Operation Warp Speed, as Rogan interviewed alternative medical doctors and took ivermectin when he contracted the coronavirus. He may also ask Trump about how he plans to “make America healthy again” with RFK Jr., who Rogan previously said he is a “fan” of. Trump’s assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania would also likely also be a topic of conversation.

