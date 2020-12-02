Trump to award Medal of Freedom to pro-life legendary football coach Lou Holtz

WASHINGTON, D.C., December 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – President Donald Trump will award outspoken pro-life former football coach Lou Holtz with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday to honor his inspiration work on the football field and his philanthropy.

“America recognizes Lou Holtz as one of the greatest football coaches of all time for his unmatched accomplishments on the gridiron, but he is also a philanthropist, author, and true American patriot,” states a Dec. 2 press release about the award.

Holtz is remembered for leading Notre Dame in the 1988 season to a national championship.

“Holtz earned an outstanding 100-30-2 record in 11 seasons at the University of Notre Dame. His 1988 team earned a perfect 12-0 record and were crowned national champions. Most importantly, he inspired generations of young athletes along the way,” stated the White House in its press release.

The White House noted that since his retirement from coaching, Holtz has authored several books, contributed to ESPN and CBS as a sports analyst, and continues to give back to communities through two of his own charities, the Holtz Charitable Foundation and the Holtz’s Heroes Foundation.

“In commemoration of his outstanding accomplishments both on and off the football field, Holtz was awarded honorary doctorates from the University of Notre Dame, the University of South Carolina, Trine University, and the Franciscan University of Steubenville. He was also elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, and the Upper Ohio Valley Hall of Fame, among many other well-deserved accolades.”

The former football coach has been an ardent Trump supporter.

In an August speech at the Republican National Convention, Holtz called the Biden-Harris ticket the “most radically pro-abortion campaign in history,” adding that Joe Biden is a “Catholic in name only.”

“I believe President Trump is a consistent winner, an outstanding leader, and deserves to be reelected as our president,” he said. “When a leader tells you something, you’ve got to be able to count on it. That’s President Trump. He says what he means, he means what he says, and he’s done what he said he would do at every single turn.”

Holtz said at that time that one of the important reasons President Trump has his trust is because “nobody has been a stronger advocate for the unborn.”

The Medal of Freedom is America’s highest civilian honor. It is awarded by the President to individuals who have made meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

