Trump to freeze $20 million in family-planning grants to Planned Parenthood over DEI: report

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to freeze $120 million in Title X funds to organizations that haven't ended DEI initiatives, including Planned Parenthood.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The Trump administration is planning to freeze $120 million in federal family-planning grants to organizations suspected of not complying with the administration’s “diversity” executive orders, including $20 million to Planned Parenthood.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the decision, which has not yet been formally announced, concerns whether recipients of Title X family planning dollars are complying with Trump policy against involvement with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Upon completion of a compliance review, funds could be restored, permanently rescinded, or redistributed to other entities.

Planned Parenthood facilities in a dozen states would be affected, although the decision would not be tied to their involvement in abortion itself. So, if the freeze happens, Planned Parenthood could theoretically regain the money by ridding itself of DEI, although whether the fiercely partisan organization would agree to do so even for financial gain is doubtful.

Asked for comment, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) said simply that grant recipients were being reviewed to ensure compliance with Trump administration policy.

“The Trump-Vance-Musk administration wants to shut down Planned Parenthood health centers by any means necessary, and they’ll end people’s access to birth control, cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, and more to do it,” Planned Parenthood Federation of America president and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson declared.

Within weeks of returning to office, President Donald Trump reinstated the Hyde Amendment (which forbids most federal funds from directly supporting elective abortions) and the Mexico City Policy (which forbids non-governmental organizations from using taxpayer dollars for elective abortions abroad), and cut millions in pro-abortion subsidies by freezing U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) spending.

But those moves do not yet cut off the nation’s largest abortion chain from the public dole. So congressional Republicans have proposed two different measures: the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act, which permanently bans federal funds from being used for abortion; and the Defund Planned Parenthood Act, which disqualifies the organization and its affiliates specifically.

Share











