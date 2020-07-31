Trump to mobilize military to deliver COVID vaccine to millions ‘very, very quickly’

PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus! Sign the petition here.

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 31, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Amid growing concerns about the safety and efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine, President Donald Trump has announced his administration is “all set to march when it comes to the [coronavirus] vaccine,” with a military general overseeing the logistics of delivering the still-in-development product.

“I think you’re going to see something that’s going to be spectacular,” Trump said on Thursday. “The FDA has approved things at a rate that’s a tiny fraction of what it would … take during another administration.”

“We are way ahead on vaccines, way ahead on therapeutics. And when we have it, we’re all set up with our platforms to deliver them very, very quickly,” he added.

Based on “a senior administration official,” Politico reported that “distribution of any coronavirus vaccine will be a ‘joint venture’ between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC], which typically oversees vaccine allocation, and the Department of Defense.”

While, according to the official, the Department of Defense “is handling all the logistics of getting the vaccines to the right place, at the right time, in the right condition,”, the CDC is tasked with tracking any side effects, as well as “some of the communications through the state relationships [and] the state public health organizations.”

On May 15, President Trump had launched “Operation Warp Speed” in order to fast-track the development of a coronavirus vaccine, bringing together “the best of American industry and innovation, the full resources of the United States government, and the excellence and precision of the United States military.”

“Its objective is to finish developing and then to manufacture and distribute a proven coronavirus vaccine as fast as possible,” Trump explained. “In addition, it will continue accelerating the development of diagnostics and breakthrough therapies.”

At the time, he said the military would help in distributing the vaccine across the country, which has a population of some 300 million.

“When a vaccine is ready, the U.S. government will deploy every plane, truck, and soldier required to help distribute it to the American people as quickly as possible,” Trump said. “We have the mightiest military in the long history of humankind. We have the best and most devoted workers ever to walk the face of the Earth. And now we’re combining all of these amazing strengths for the most aggressive vaccine project in history.”

Trump clarified that there will be no mandatory vaccinations, saying that the new vaccine would be for those “who want to get it,” adding, “Not everyone is going to want to get it.”

Even though the President vowed to keep any coronavirus vaccine voluntary, observers have questioned the wisdom of fast-tracking the development.

Environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pointed out during an online debate on July 23 that key parts of testing are being skipped.

“The Moderna vaccine, which is the lead candidate, skipped the animal testing altogether,” Kennedy said. It was also tested on only “45 people. They had a high-dose group of 15 people, a medium-dose group of 15 people, and a low growth group of 15 people.”

“In the low-dose group, one of the people was so sick from the vaccine they had to be hospitalized,” he explained. “That’s six percent. In the high-dose group, three people got so sick they had to be hospitalized. That’s twenty percent.”

In spite of these significant problems, “they’re going ahead, and making two billion doses of that vaccine.”

Another problem with the testing of the coronavirus vaccine is that it’s tested not on “typical Americans,” but a carefully selected group of people who don’t suffer from certain conditions.

“They use what they call exclusionary criteria,” Kennedy said. “They are only giving these vaccines in these tests that they’re doing to the healthiest people.”

“If you look at their exclusionary idea criteria: You cannot be pregnant, you cannot be overweight, you must have never smoked a cigarette, you must have never vaped, you must have no respiratory problems in your family, you can’t suffer asthma, you can’t have diabetes, you can’t have rheumatoid arthritis or any autoimmune disease. There has to be no history of seizure in the family. These are the people they’re testing the vaccine on.”

He asked, “What happens when they give them to the typical American? You know, Sally Six-Pack and Joe Bag of Donuts who’s 50 pounds overweight and has diabetes.”

Kennedy stressed several times that “any other medicine … that had that kind of profile in its original phase-one study would be [dead on arrival].”

“No medical product in the world would be able to go forward with the profile that Moderna has,” he reiterated.

During yesterday’s statements on being ready to deliver a coronavirus vaccine very quickly, Trump mentioned several vaccine developers by name, calling them “great companies” that are “doing very well.”

Kennedy, however, is skeptical of these companies, referring to them as “convicted serial felon[s].”

“In the past 10 years, just in the last decade, those companies have paid 35 billion dollars in criminal penalties, damages, fines, for lying to doctors, for defrauding science, for falsifying science, for killing hundreds of thousands of Americans knowingly.”

“It requires a cognitive dissonance,” Kennedy commented, “for people who understand the criminal corporate cultures of these four companies to believe that they’re doing this in every other product that they have, but they’re not doing it with vaccines.”

Other observers have also raised ethical and moral questions about a vaccine that is developed by using a cell lines harvested from aborted babies.

A LifeSiteNews petition saying no to mandatory vaccinations has garnered more than 736,000 signatures and can still be signed here.