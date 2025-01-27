Trump to reinstate military members kicked out for refusing COVID shots

Donald Trump will reportedly issue a directive this week reinstating all military members who were booted for refusing to take the abortion-tainted, experimental COVID-19 shot. He previously promised to restore them ‘with back pay’ during his inauguration speech.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump reportedly plans to reinstate military members who were kicked out for refusing to take the abortion-tainted COVID-19 shot this week.

The directive follows up on a promise Trump made during his inauguration speech to “reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from our military for objecting to the COVID vaccine,” promising them “back pay.”

“The Executive Order directs the Secretary of Defense to reinstate all members of the military (active and reserve) who were discharged for refusing the COVID vaccine and who request to be reinstated,” the directive states, according to Fox News, which received a “fact sheet” about the decision.

“From 2021 to 2023, the Biden Administration and former Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discharged over 8,000 troops solely due to their COVID-19 vaccination status,” the White House stated. “After the vaccine mandate was repealed in 2023, only 43 of the more than the 8,000 troops dismissed elected to return to service under the Biden Administration and Secretary Austin.”

Secretary Austin dropped the jab mandate in January 2023, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews. The decision came only after Congress passed a bill that included the requirement to rescind the jab requirement. Still, Secretary Austin claimed the shot “enhances operational readiness and protects the force.” He made that statement despite contracting COVID twice even though he regularly got jabbed and despite widespread evidence showing that COVID shots are dangerous and lethal.

The shots have been linked to myocarditis, stroke, death, and hundreds of thousands of adverse reactions, according to Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System data.

The announcement from Trump drew quick praise from conservatives.

“Thank you, [Donald Trump], for reinstating over 8,000 service members dismissed due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates,” Rhode Island GOP Chairman Joe Powers wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Your commitment to our military personnel is deeply appreciated.”

“Promises made, promises kept,” women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines wrote.

President Trump’s newly confirmed Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has previously promised to reinstate members booted out for refusing to get jabbed.

“Tens of thousands of service members were kicked out because of an experimental vaccine,” Hegseth said during his confirmation hearing, as reported by Military Times. “They will be apologized to. They will be reinstated, reinstituted with pay and rank.”

The military largely rushed through denials of exemption requests, according to an audit by the Department of Defense inspector general.

The inspector general concluded “the volume and rate at which decisions were made to deny requests is concerning.”

The report stated:

The appeal authorities of the Services we reviewed indicated that an average of 50 denials per day were processed over a 90-day period. Assuming a 10-hour work day with no breaks or attention to other matters, the average review period was about 12 minutes for each package. Such a review period seems insufficient to process each request in an individualized manner and still perform the duties required of their position.

President Trump’s latest decision is part of his overall vision to restore the military to one focused not on “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” but one that keeps the peace. He also announced in his first week back in the White House that gender-confused individuals will not be allowed to join, as LifeSiteNews recently reported.

Furthermore, he has promised to pursue peace, not endless foreign wars as his predecessors have pursued. “I will end the war in Ukraine. I will stop the chaos in the Middle East, and I will prevent World War III from happening,” Trump said on January 19 during a pre-inauguration victory rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Share











