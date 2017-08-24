Trump: Military has 6 months to prepare for transgender ban

NewsGender, Politics - U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C., August 24, 2017 (LifeSiteNews) – The military has six months to prepare for the implementation of Trump administration guidelines blocking the gender-confused from serving in the military, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal reported August 23 that a 2 1/2-page memo will soon be released instructing "the Pentagon to deny admittance to transgender individuals and to stop spending on medical treatment regimens for those currently serving."

Numerous outlets have since confirmed from officials that this report is accurate.

President Trump announced via Twitter on July 26 that due to the "tremendous medical costs and disruption" they cause, those who identify as "transgender" won't be accepted into the military.

Armed forces had been preparing for a transgender-friendly military thanks to an Obama order. The army was preparing women to shower with men.

Military officials said they wouldn't change policy based on Trump's tweets.

"Defense officials have been perplexed about how they can legally or morally justify separating open transgender service members from the service, especially those who were invited to identify themselves when the ban was lifted," The Wall Street Journal reported.

As a former Army Drill Sergeant pointed out that a number of medical conditions prevent people from being allowed to serve in the military, like any "psychological disorder" or even colorblindness.

The American Psychological Association (APA) classifies "gender dysphoria" as a psychological disorder.

A biological male who identifies as a woman also came out in support of the trans ban on the grounds that transgenders are "medically reliant" like people with asthma or diabetes.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump's memo will focus on the necessity of being fit to deploy to war zones, participate in rigorous exercises, or live on a ship for months at a time.

Surgeries that attempt to make the male body look female and vice versa cost tens of thousands of dollars and even more than $100,000. It's estimated that the military would spend between $2.4 million and $8.4 million a year on transgender treatments.

Trump's new memo is "an insult to, and an attack on, thousands of trained, capable service members and veterans; and it is blatantly unconstitutional," said Harper Jean Tobin, policy director of the National Center for Transgender Equality.

The new policy is "based on nothing but the bigotry of Trump and some of his supporters," Paul Waldman wrote in The Washington Post.

Other liberals panicked that the money the military saves from transgender surgeries will fund 74 miles of Trump's promised border wall.

Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-California, tweeted that preventing men who think they are woman from serving in the military is "NOT how you keep America safe."

According to The Hill, only about 250 troops "have officially come out as transgender" since former President Obama said they're to be allowed in the military.

There are reportedly around 2,450 "transgender" active-duty individuals in the military right now, according to a Rand study published by The New York Times.

In what seems like a move to express solidarity, MTV invited active-duty transgender troops to its 2017 Video Music Awards (VMA) ceremony, taking place on Sunday.

The pro-LGBT group Lambda Legal is suing the Trump administration to obtain documents related to its overturning of an Obama mandate forcing schools across the country to embrace gender-free bathrooms and locker rooms.

Trump has made numerous statements and appointments who are in support of the LGBT cause.