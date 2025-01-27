Trump to sign executive order banning gender-confused troops, DEI programs from military

'People battling severe mental illness have no place in the military,” wrote Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk of gender-confused personnel. 'Get them help and out of the armed forces.'

(LifeSiteNews) – President Trump is expected to sign executive orders today that will dismiss both gender-confused people, that is, those who identify as “transgender,” and “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” (DEI) programs from the U.S. armed forces.

Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA reported on X (formerly Twitter) this morning that the President is going to ban “trans service members, military DEI programs.”

“People battling severe mental illness have no place in the military,” Kirk added. “Get them help and out of the armed forces.”

The New York Post reported today that the Department of Defense will have to make and implement the new policy after the President signs the order. The Post cited a White House document “previewing the order on transgender soldiers” that reads “Unite cohesion requires high levels of integrity and stability among service members” and that there should be “no accommodation for anything less than resilience, strength, and the ability to withstand extraordinary physical demands.”

“Individuals who are unable to meet these requirements are unable to serve in the military. This has been the case for decades.”

It also points out the obvious about so-called “sex-change” surgery: “It can take a minimum of 12 months for an individual to complete treatments after transition surgery, which often involves the use of heavy narcotics. During this period, they are not physically capable of meeting military readiness requirements and require ongoing medical care. This is not conducive for deployment or other readiness requirements.”

The Post also cited a statistic from 2014 that suggested that even then there was an estimated 15,500 U.S. military personnel identifying as “transgender.”

On his first day in office this year, President Trump rescinded an executive order of the Biden regime that allowed gender-confused people to join the military.

The Biden order made it “the policy of the United States to ensure that all [so-called] transgender individuals who wish to serve in the United States military and can meet the appropriate standards shall be able to do so openly” and without alleged “discrimination.”

It revoked President Trump’s first-term decision to prohibit gender-confused individuals from enlisting in the military.

The President also rescinded other Biden orders on transgenderism and homosexuality, including several relating to “gender identity” and “sexual orientation.”

President Trump also made it a policy of the United States government that there are only two sexes, male and female.

