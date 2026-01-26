Trump to skip Super Bowl, slams ‘terrible’ halftime performer Bad Bunny who plans to crossdress

Conservative voices have united against far-left halftime acts Bad Bunny and Green Day, with Trump slamming the ‘terrible’ picks as the NFL continues to lose touch with its fan base.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump said on Saturday that unlike last year, he will not attend the upcoming Super Bowl, slamming the leftist halftime musical acts slated to perform.

Trump’s decision follows reports that Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny will use his halftime performance to “honor queer icons” while wearing a dress as he takes the main stage at the NFL’s premier annual event.

Tens of millions of Americans are expected to tune into the game, but many may tune out during the normally highly popular halftime show.

Bad Bunny, a.k.a. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and a second musical act, rock band Green Day, have been outspoken critics of Trump, his administration, and conservative “MAGA” voters.

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump told the New York Post.

“I don’t know who he is,” the president told Newsmax last fall. “I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s crazy.”

Trump seemed to backtrack a bit when he later suggested to the Post that the musicians weren’t his reason for staying away from the big game.

“It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me,” said Trump.

Many Americans recoiled at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s announcement last fall that Bad Bunny would be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show, with many promising to forgo watching the game.

“Americans are skipping the Super Bowl as the NFL turns the Feb. 8 championship into a trans agenda spectacle. Even President Trump says he will not attend, slamming the halftime performers & the anti-US messaging. No one wants to see Bad Bunny in a dress,” declared conservative news site Amuse.

SPORTSBALL: Americans are skipping the Super Bowl as the NFL turns the Feb. 8 championship into a trans agenda spectacle. Even President Trump says he will not attend, slamming the halftime performers & the anti-US messaging. No one wants to see Bad Bunny in a dress… pic.twitter.com/Qw648fPqF9 — @amuse (@amuse) January 24, 2026

“So the Super Bowl music is going to be a guy in a dress honoring transgenderism while mostly performing in Spanish and a far left band,” wrote conservative activist Robby Starbuck.

“The majority of NFL fans don’t want this,” noted Starbuck. “The NFL and the NFL commissioner are telling fans that they hate them & think they’re too cowardly to tune out.”

So the Super Bowl music is going to be a guy in a dress honoring transgenderism while mostly performing in Spanish and a far left band. The majority of NFL fans don’t want this.@NFL + @nflcommish are telling fans that they hate them & think they’re too cowardly to tune out. pic.twitter.com/FnpUxDSooA — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 23, 2026

“Of the big 4 American sports, none is more out of touch with their fans then the NFL,” said online conservative Catholic commentator Al Carbo.

“Roger Goodell is clearly a committed Resist Lib & it’s massively held the league back,” he added.

Of the big 4 American sports none is more out of touch with their fans then the NFL Roger Goodell is clearly a committed Resist Lib & it’s massively held the league back https://t.co/mBY4Tk6vGt — Al Carbo (@carbo_al) January 24, 2026

In response to the controversial pick of Bad Bunny, Turning Point USA has planned an alternative – The All-American Halftime Show – for Super Bowl fans watching the game from their homes.

The Super Bowl will be played in San Francisco on Sunday February 8.

