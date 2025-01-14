Trump to virtually address globalist WEF meeting in Davos days after being sworn in

President Trump will appear via video at the left-wing World Economic Forum meeting on January 23 for a virtual discussion. He spoke at the event twice previously, in 2018 and again in 2020, and emphasized nationalist themes.

(LifeSiteNews) — Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump will address this year’s World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, just days after being sworn in, the event’s organizers announced today.

Describing Trump’s scheduled virtual appearance as a “very special moment,” WEF CEO Børge Brende remarked that “there is a lot of interest … to decipher and to understand the policies of the new administration.”

NOW – WEF CEO is pleased that Trump will join Davos’25. pic.twitter.com/twMPX61QOP — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 14, 2025

Trump spoke at the event twice previously, once in 2018 and again in 2020. During his remarks, Trump hit on nationalist themes. “I will always put America first, just like the leaders of other countries should put their country first also,” he announced in 2018.

The theme of this year’s gathering is “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age” and will be held from January 20, which is Inauguration Day in the U.S., until January 25. Trump will appear via video on January 23 for a virtual discussion.

Last year, Heritage Foundation president Kevin Robert notably slammed the group’s globalist ideology when he spoke during a panel discussion. “The agenda that every single member of the administration needs to have is to compile a list of everything that’s ever been proposed at the World Economic Forum and object [to] all of them, wholesale,” he said.

Other world leaders scheduled to attend this year’s meeting include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Argentina President Javier Milei, and China’s vice premier Ding Xuexiang, among others. More than 1,200 business and world political leaders are expected to attend as well. In 2023, Elon Musk said the WEF is “increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want.”

WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2023

Trump’s speech is sure to raise eyebrows on both sides of the political aisle, but especially among populists and nationalists on the political right, as his recent remarks about acquiring Greenland and annexing Canada have prompted speculation on social media that he is covertly pushing a globalist agenda.

The WEF was founded in 1971. Its annual meetings routinely feature an array of liberal politicians and global elites who push climate alarmism, censorship, artificial intelligence, LGBT ideology, and an array of other anti-Christian programs aimed at ushering in a one world government under the guise of defending democracy.

