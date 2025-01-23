Trump touts executive orders, tells banks not to deplatform conservatives at Davos

President Trump addressed the World Economic Forum remotely on Thursday, reiterating to the globalist group the week-one actions of his second term to undo the ‘disaster’ of the Biden years with what he calls his ‘revolution of common sense’ agenda.

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump addressed the World Economic Forum remotely on Thursday, reiterating to the international body the week-one actions of his second term to undo the “disaster” of the Biden years with what he calls his “revolution of common sense” agenda.

After again touting his “historic” election victory, Trump said that his work was already underway to reverse the damage left behind by his predecessor. “President Biden totally lost control of what was going on in our country, but in particular with our high inflation economy and at our border,” he said. But “they say there’s light shining all over the world because of the election […] under our leadership America is back and open for business.”

Trump went on to list actions he has taken to reassert control of the southern U.S. border, withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement, declare a national energy emergency to drill for more oil, deregulate the economy, and attempt to incentivize more domestic manufacturing through low taxes at home and tariffs abroad.

“I’ll demand [of the Federal Reserve] that interest rates drop immediately,” Trump said. “And likewise, they should be dropping all over the world. Interest rates should follow us all over.”

Trump also touted the deal he announced this week with AI companies Oracle, SoftBank, and OpenAI to build new artificial intelligence data centers across the United States, which have raised concerns among conservatives for their implications for privacy and medical technology.

Trump added that Saudi Arabia will be investing $600 billion in the United States. “I’ll be asking the crown prince, who’s a fantastic guy, to round it out to around $1 trillion, he added. “I think they’ll do that because we’ve been very good to them. And I’m also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil. You got to bring it down, which frankly, I’m surprised they didn’t do before the election.” Trump also suggested that a lower oil price would end Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well.

Returning to domestic policy, Trump was “pleased to report America is a free nation once again” thanks to his executive order demanding a stop to government-pressured censorship of social media. “We have saved free speech in America and we saved it strongly. With another historic executive order this week, I also ended the weaponization of law enforcement against the American people and frankly, against politicians, and restored the fair, equal, and impartial rule of law.”



Trump also said his revocation of President Lyndon Johnson’s affirmative action order means “America will once again be a merit-based country” and that under him the federal government once again recognizes that there are only two genders.

Back to international affairs, Trump said he will ask NATO nations to increase their defense contributions to five percent of their gross domestic product, touted his envoy Steve Witkoff’s role in negotiating a hostage deal and temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and said “efforts to secure a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine are now hopefully underway.”

Trump also took a number of questions from panelists, most of which concerned economic policy. Notably, however, after answering a question about taxes from Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, Trump took the opportunity to confront him about banks denying services to conservative customers

“I hope you start opening your bank to conservatives, because many conservatives complain that the banks are not allowing them to do business within the bank. And that included a place called Bank of America,” Trump said. “I hope you’re going to open your banks to conservatives because what you’re doing is wrong.”

Instead of answering, Moynihan changed the subject before giving up his time.

The 2025 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum began on January 20 and runs until January 24.

