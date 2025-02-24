Trump touts first month in office at CPAC, says he is protecting ‘our beautiful Christian heritage’

In his speech at CPAC, Trump highlighted his administration’s reversal of Biden policies that attacked religious liberty and ‘weaponized’ the government against political conservatives. Trump also railed against ‘woke indoctrination’ in schools, including ‘radical gender ideology’ and ‘critical race nonsense.’

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump delivered an impassioned 75-minute speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this past weekend, touting a flurry of political victories over the past month.

“We’re bringing God back into the public square,” he declared at one point, earning cheers from the Maryland crowd.

Trump’s extended remarks reiterated themes he laid out on the campaign trail last year.

While taking a victory lap over the Democratic Party, which The Hill has reported is losing major donors, Trump railed against “woke indoctrination” in schools and accused liberals of poisoning America’s youth with “radical gender ideology” and “critical race nonsense.”

Trump also boasted of protecting “our beautiful Christian heritage,” citing his administration’s efforts to roll back Biden-era regulations that attacked religious liberty and had “weaponized” the government against political conservatives.

A victim of Joe Biden’s weaponization himself, President Trump describes how ending that lawfare and freeing its victims was a priority:⤵️ “They weaponized government. I pardoned hundreds and hundreds of Biden’s political prisoners, including Christians, pro-life activists, and… pic.twitter.com/uKCqDW19a3 — CPAC (@CPAC) February 22, 2025

Trump gave similar remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast earlier this month. Aside from telling attendees that he believes God “saved” him from an assassin’s bullet last year, he announced he was instructing U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to form a task force to root out the persecution of Christians in America.

“The mission of this task force will be to immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the DOJ,” he said at the time.

While emphasizing a “resounding mandate,” Trump told his CPAC audience the “fraudsters, liars, cheaters, globalists, and deep state bureaucrats are being sent packing,” referencing the work of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump also saluted the work of Poland’s Andrzej Duda and Argentina’s Javier Milei, both of whom attended CPAC. Trump referred to them as leaders of “strong, sovereign nations,” while also hinting at a deal for resources with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Vice President Vance appeared at this year’s CPAC as well. He urged on-lookers to “pick up the torch” and carry the pro-life message, particularly the idea that “babies are good” and that “families are good.”

Vance further declared that Americans must counteract the pro-abortion culture that sees babies as “inconveniences to be discarded” and instead promote a society that sees babies as “blessings to be cherished.”

While the Trump administration has certainly taken a number of positive steps on the pro-life and pro-family front, it continues to be in opposition to the infallible teaching of the Catholic Church on a number of important issues.

Among these moral evils is the Trump administration’s recent executive order to expand embryo-destroying in-vitro fertilization (IVF), its opposition to a federal abortion ban, its at least tacit endorsement of the dangerous abortion pill, and its promotion of homosexuals to prominent posts.

