Trump touts ‘great’ future for immoral IVF during White House event

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) –– President Donald Trump reiterated Wednesday that action to protect embryo-destructive in vitro fertilization (IVF) services is still in the works, declaring “the women” will be pleased with him as “the fertilization president.”

During remarks at the White House for Women’s History Month, Trump said, “we’re gonna have tremendous goodies in the bag for women too. The women, between the fertilization and all of the other things we’re talking about, it’s gonna be great. We’re joined today…”

As audience members began to laugh, Trump stopped, smiled, and embraced the label. “Fertilization. I’m still very proud of it, I don’t care. I’ll be known as the fertilization president and that’s okay. That’s not bad. I’ve been called much worse. Actually I like it, right?”

Trump: "We're gonna have tremendous goodies in the bag for women too. The women, between the fertilization and all the other things we're talking about, it's gonna be great. Fertilization. I'm still very proud of it, I don't care. I'll be known as the fertilization president and…

The declaration was confirmation that the president’s campaign promise to support IVF in some not-yet-finalized way remains on his mind.

After an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos qualified as children in a wrongful death suit thrust the issue into the national spotlight last year, most national Republicans rushed to declare their support for IVF (with just a handful of exceptions). Leading the charge was Trump himself, who cast himself as a “leader on fertilization” and even promised to enact a new federal entitlement to IVF, whether through direct subsidy or insurance mandate (though he also suggested he would support religious exemptions to the latter).

In February, Trump signed an executive order directing his administration to brainstorm administrative action and policy recommendations to strengthen IVF “access” and “affordability,” though not yet committing to a specific policy. A White House official later told the Daily Wire’s Mary Margaret Olohan that input from pro-life groups will be considered in formulating a final policy, but many pro-life and religious leaders continue to point out that any pro-IVF policy will be fundamentally anti-life.

The IVF process is gravely unethical, as it entails the conscious creation of scores of “excess” embryonic humans only to be killed and human lives being treated like commodities to be bartered over. It has been estimated that more than a million embryos are frozen in storage in the United States following IVF, and that as many as 93% of all embryos created through IVF are eventually destroyed. A 2019 NBC News profile of Florida fertility doctor Craig Sweet acknowledged that his practice has discarded or abandoned approximately a third of the embryos it places in cold storage.

