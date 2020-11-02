News

Trump tweets about All Souls’ Day on eve of election

'Let's remember those who went before us,' the president tweeted.
Mon Nov 2, 2020 - 7:05 pm EST
Featured Image
Official photo / First Lady Melania Trump
By Victoria Gisondi
By Victoria Gisondi

November 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews– In a gesture of solidarity toward Catholics, President Donald Trump tweeted on All Souls Day, “As Christians throughout this great Country celebrate All Souls Day, let’s remember those who went before us and built this great nation. May their legacy inspire us as we keep our nation what it has always been: blessed and great!” 

Today is All Souls’ Day, when Catholics remember the dead and pray for the repose of their souls. This year it falls on the eve of election day. 

This is not the first time Trump has given a nod to Catholics.  

Just last night, Michael Hichborn, President of the Lepanto Institute, wrote on Facebook an entire litany of ways Trump has supported Catholics. Hichborn believes it’s Our Lady who has chosen Trump and not the other way around.  

“The demonic agenda of the Democratic Biden-Harris ticket is from the pit of Hell, and it is a threat to faithful Catholics everywhere,” he wrote. “But Our Lady is with us! Let us turn to her now, in this 11th hour, and plead for Her to hear our cries and answer our prayers!” 

RELATED:

Dr. Taylor Marshall leads prayer, quotes Archbishop Viganò at Trump rally 

  2020 election, all souls day, catholic, president trump

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article