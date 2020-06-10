Trump tweets Archbishop Viganò’s open letter published by LifeSiteNews: ‘I hope everyone…reads it’

PETITION: Ask Archbishop Gregory to apologize to President Trump and the Knights of Columbus! Sign the petition here.

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – President Donald Trump has responded to Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s open letter to him, published June 6 by LifeSiteNews.

“So honored by Archbishop Viganò’s incredible letter to me,” wrote the President in a Tweet.

“I hope everyone, religious or not, reads it!” he added.

So honored by Archbishop Viganò’s incredible letter to me. I hope everyone, religious or not, reads it! https://t.co/fVhkCz89g5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020

In his powerful letter, Archbishop Viganò, who rose to international prominence in 2018 as a Vatican whistleblower, warned the President that the current crises over the coronavirus pandemic and the George Floyd riots are a part of the eternal spiritual struggle between the forces of good and evil.

The Archbishop encouraged the president to continue the fight on behalf of the “children of light.”

The letter has been viewed nearly 2.5 million times on LifeSiteNews.

Within a half-hour, the president’s Tweet had already been liked nearly 30,000 times.

Viganò, who served as Papal Nuncio to the United States from 2011 to 2016, made headlines around the world when he published an explosive testimony in LifeSiteNews in August 2018 implicating Pope Francis and several senior prelates in covering up Archbishop Theodore McCarrick’s alleged sexual abuse of seminarians and priests. Although the Archbishop found it necessary for his own safety to go into hiding, he has continued to be an important voice in the church, offering insights into the inner workings of the Catholic hierarchy — including the Vatican — that only a man who has reached such a high stature in the Church could offer.

In his letter to the president, Archbishop Viganò interpreted recent events facing the nation, the Church, and the Presidency in spiritual terms, calling attention to the ancient biblical battle between “children of light” and the “children of darkness.”

He explained to the President that forces of darkness are now clearly revealing themselves:

In society, Mr. President, these two opposing realities co-exist as eternal enemies, just as God and Satan are eternal enemies. And it appears that the children of darkness – whom we may easily identify with the deep state which you wisely oppose and which is fiercely waging war against you in these days – have decided to show their cards, so to speak, by now revealing their plans. They seem to be so certain of already having everything under control that they have laid aside that circumspection that until now had at least partially concealed their true intentions. The investigations already under way will reveal the true responsibility of those who managed the Covid emergency not only in the area of health care but also in politics, the economy, and the media. We will probably find that in this colossal operation of social engineering there are people who have decided the fate of humanity, arrogating to themselves the right to act against the will of citizens and their representatives in the governments of nations.

The Archbishop also praised the President for standing up for the unborn and religious liberty:

For the first time, the United States has in you a President who courageously defends the right to life, who is not ashamed to denounce the persecution of Christians throughout the world, who speaks of Jesus Christ and the right of citizens to freedom of worship. Your participation in the March for Life, and more recently your proclamation of the month of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, are actions that confirm which side you wish to fight on. And I dare to believe that both of us are on the same side in this battle, albeit with different weapons.

Archbishop Viganò also drew attention to the presence of a deep church working hand in hand with the deep state to create a new world order. He wrote: “There are Bishops ... who, by their words, prove that they are aligned on the opposing side. They are subservient to the deep state, to globalism, to aligned thought, to the New World Order which they invoke ever more frequently in the name of a universal brotherhood which has nothing Christian about it, but which evokes the Masonic ideals of those who want to dominate the world by driving God out of the courts, out of schools, out of families, and perhaps even out of churches.”

The former nuncio to the United States concluded:

Mr. President, my prayer is constantly turned to the beloved American nation, where I had the privilege and honor of being sent by Pope Benedict XVI as Apostolic Nuncio. In this dramatic and decisive hour for all of humanity, I am praying for you and also for all those who are at your side in the government of the United States. I trust that the American people are united with me and you in prayer to Almighty God. United against the Invisible Enemy of all humanity, I bless you and the First Lady, the beloved American nation, and all men and women of good will.

