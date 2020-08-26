Trump tweets passionate RNC speech by ex-Planned Parenthood director Abby Johnson

PETITION: Thank President Trump for halting U.S. funding to pro-abortion World Health Organization! Sign the petition here.

WASHINGTON, D.C., August 26, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – President Donald Trump put his seal of approval on a speech made by Abby Johnson yesterday by tweeting it to his 85.5 million followers.

The American president’s tweet included footage of Johnson’s entire four-and-a-half minute speech to the Republican National Convention. In her testimony, the author of the bestselling memoir Unplanned, explained why she worked for Planned Parenthood for eight years, related how pressure to up-sell abortion influenced her decision to leave, and described the grisly realities involved in killing unborn children.

“Did you know abortion has a smell?” Johnson asked the American public.

She quit Planned Parenthood in October 2009. Today the founder of And Then There Were None, an organization that has helped 600 people so far out of the abortion industry, Johnson said she supports Trump because of his excellent record as a pro-life president.

“I support President Trump because he has done more for the unborn than any other president,” she said.

“During his first month in office, he banned federal funds for global health groups that promote abortion,” she continued.

“That same year he overturned an Obama-Biden rule that allowed government subsidy of abortion. He appointed a record number of pro-life judges, including two Supreme Court justices, and importantly he announced a new rule protecting the rights of health care workers objecting to abortion, many of whom I work with every day. “

Johnson told viewers that their election choice this year should “compel” them “to action.”

“This election is a choice between two radical, anti-life activists and the most pro-life president we have ever had,” she said.

“That’s something that should compel you to action. Go door to door. Make calls. Talk to your neighbors and friends, and vote on November 3.”

Twitter users responded to the president’s tweet with a mixture of support, contempt, and bizarre theories, such as the notion that Johnson wants to take away women’s right to vote.

“Abby Johnson WAS a brilliant, brilliant choice,” wrote Twitter user Laurie Kendrick of Texas.

“Extremely difficult to listen to, but her experience was of vital importance. I felt a political paradigm shift with her gut wrenching address.”

Others referred to old tweets Johnson had made about her integralist belief in a “household vote” in which a wife agrees to support the same candidate her husband favors and about the conversation she expects to have with her adopted African-American son about the police.

Johnson attempted to head off such criticism at the pass yesterday when she tweeted, “Pro-aborts are SO scared of my speech tonight that will pull back the curtain of the barbaric reality of abortion, they are scrambling to try to find anything to detract people from my message. Well, guess what?? You can dredge up whatever old tweets you want. I’m still speaking.”

This morning Johnson told Fox News that she thought that abortion debate could sway November’s election.

“I woke up this morning to a wave of emails from people who are saying ‘You’ve convinced me to vote for Donald Trump.’”

She said that many people believe that abortion is a settled question in the United States, but that she does not believe that this is true.

In response to Senator Kamala Harris’ description of the supposedly Catholic Joe Biden as someone who will “defend and expand” abortion, Johnson said that it shows the importance of re-electing Trump.

“This is critical. I think there is a very real chance that we will have two openings on the Supreme Court, and if we fill them with pro-life Supreme Court justices I believe that in my lifetime and in yours we will see the overturning of Roe and Doe [v. Bolton].”

If there is a Biden-Harris presidency, however, Johnson does not believe that this will happen.

Among Johnson’s online detractors was the soft-porn “Sex & the City” actor Evan Handler, who asked her why she hadn’t discussed her “one vote per household” idea during her speech.

“Because I was talking about abortion,” she replied. “Stay focused.”