Trump urged to defend tax exemption status of Christians, pro-lifers in Canada

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) has called on U.S. President Donald Trump to protect Christians and pro-lifers under attack by Canada’s Liberal government.

During a June 12 press conference in front of the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa, CLC appealed to Trump to intervene to prevent Liberals from passing legislation that would strip Christian and pro-life organizations of their charitable status.

“These proposals amount to nothing less than a direct attack on Canada’s religious and pro-life communities,” CLC president Jeff Gunnarson declared.

“If adopted, churches, Christian charities, pro-life groups, and pregnancy care centres could face devastating consequences: loss of charitable status, funding cuts, forced closure — and even a punitive ‘revocation tax’ allowing government seizure of their assets,” he warned.

“Mr. President, we ask that you speak up — clearly and firmly — and take a stand for Canadian citizens whose rights, freedoms, and institutions are under attack,” Gunnarson added.

CLC presented Trump with a public letter asking him to defend Christians and pro-lifers under threatened by the Liberal legislation at the upcoming G7 summit.

CLC also submitted a petition, signed by 20,000 Canadians, “demanding that Prime Minister Mark Carney immediately and unequivocally reject the proposals and protect the rights and freedoms of religious and pro-life organizations.”

The press conference included addresses from Georges Buscemi, president of Campagne Québec-Vie, and Pete Baklinski, director of communications for CLC.

“Mr. Trump, you and Vice President JD Vance have made it clear: The West must clean house and defend fundamental freedoms. As you have indicated to the UK … there can be no free trade with the United States without free speech,” Buscemi declared.

“Mr. President, hold Canada accountable. At the upcoming G7, remind Prime Minister Mark Carney that the U.S. will not turn a blind eye to the jailing of peaceful pro-life advocates, the banning of prayer in public, the churches set ablaze, and the targeting of religious and pro-life charities,” Buscemi continued. “Make clear that Canada will not enjoy privileged access to American markets while it wages war against its own citizens.”

Before Christmas, a proposal by the all-party Finance Committee suggested legislation that could strip pro-life pregnancy centers and religious groups of their charitable status.

The legislation would amend the Income Tax Act and Income Tax. Section 429 of the proposed legislation recommends the government “no longer provide charitable status to anti-abortion organizations.”

The bill, according to the finance department, would require “registered charities that provide services, advice, or information in respect of the prevention, preservation, or termination of pregnancy (i.e., destroying the unborn)” to disclose that they “do not provide specific services, including abortions or birth control.”

Similarly, Recommendation 430 aims to “amend the Income Tax Act to provide a definition of a charity which would remove the privileged status of ‘advancement of religion’ as a charitable purpose.”

Many Canadians have warned that the proposed legislation would wipe out thousands of Christian churches and charities across Canada.

As LifeSiteNews reported in March, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) appealed to the Liberal government to rethink the plan to strip pro-life and religious groups of their tax charity status, stressing the vital work done by those organizations.

