WATCH: Trump urges faith in God, not masks, tells Americans to ask ‘help from the Boss’

GREENVILLE, North Carolina, October 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – No amount of COVID-19 precautions in the world can eliminate the need to rely on God, President Donald Trump said Thursday at a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina.

“Masks, no masks, everything, you can do all you want, but you know, you still need help from the Boss, we need help from the Boss, that’s what happens, we need help,” Trump said, pointing to the sky as an audience member shouted “amen.”

“Somebody said to me the other day, ‘You're the most famous person in the world by far,’” the President continued. “I said, ‘No I'm not’ [...] They said, ‘Who's more famous?’ I said, ‘Jesus Christ.’ I'm not taking any chances.’ [...] And let me look up and I'll say, ‘And it's not even close.’”

Trump promised elsewhere in the speech to stop the “radical indoctrination” by leftists of school children.

“We will stop the radical indoctrination of our students and restore patriotic education to our schools. We will teach our children to love our country, honor our history and always respect our great American flag. And we will live by the timeless words of our national motto, ‘In God we trust,’ and that won't be changed."

“They took the word God out of the Pledge of Allegiance and they got absolutely disseminated, they put it back, they said, ‘No, no. We didn't mean it,’” he continued. “And then they took it out a couple of other times, that's where they're going but it's not gonna happen, not even gonna come close. For years you had a president who apologized for America, now you have a president who is standing up for America.”

As president, Trump has worked to oppose federal funding of abortion and the abortion industry, including restoring and expanding the Mexico City Policy (which bars foreign aid to abortion groups), excluded organizations involved in abortion from family planning funds, and endorsed legislation to fully defund Planned Parenthood and ban late-term abortion, as well as prioritized protection of religious liberty.

By contrast, former Vice President Joe Biden is campaigning on a plan to enshrine virtually-unlimited abortion into federal law at taxpayer expense, and has declared his opposition to recent Supreme Court decisions which have safeguarded the religious liberties of Christian organizations like the Catholic Little Sisters of the Poor.