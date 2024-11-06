Trump victory speech: ‘Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason’

In the early hours of November 6, Trump told supporters in his 2024 presidential election victory speech, 'many people have said that God saved my life for a reason.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Donald Trump has said that “many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason” during his victory speech after the 2024 presidential election.

In the early hours of November 6, Trump gave his victory speech at West Palm Beach in Florida, calling his campaign “the greatest political movement of all time.” He said the country saw a “historic realignment, uniting citizens of all backgrounds behind a common core of common sense.” His election will lead to a “Golden Age of America,” Trump stated.

“Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason, and that reason was to save our country and restore America to greatness,” Trump proclaimed, referencing the failed assassination attempt on July 13 during a rally in Pennsylvania.

FLORIDA: Referencing the failed assassination attempt against him, Trump @realDonaldTrump says “many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason – to save our country & restore America to greatness.” pic.twitter.com/qfdEZuj01T — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) November 6, 2024

“I will govern by a simple motto: ‘Promises made, promises kept’,” Trump declared during his speech.

One of these promises was ending the war in Ukraine and in the Middle East, which Trump referenced during his address.

Citing his previous term as President of the United States, he said: “We had no wars, except we defeated ISIS in record time.”

🚨TRUMP: I’M GOING TO STOP WARS “I’m not going to start a war; I’m going to stop wars. This is also a massive victory for democracy and for freedom. Together, we’re going to unlock America’s glorious destiny; we’re going to achieve the most incredible future for our… pic.twitter.com/OATQTxzGSs — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 6, 2024

“They said, ‘He will start a war!’ I’m not going to start a war; I’m going to stop wars!” Trump stated, likely alluding to his promises to broker peace deals in Ukraine and the Middle East.

While Trump has not been officially declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election, he is projected to win the Electoral College to become the 47th president of the United States, defeating Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Republicans are also projected to win control of the Senate with at least 51 seats, though control of the House is not known yet.

READ: Donald Trump projected to win presidential election, defeating Harris: Fox News

Share











