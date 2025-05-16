Trump visits ecumenical Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, praises ‘message of unity’

Trump hailed the Abrahamic Family House ‘as a sacred and powerful testament to the vision of the Middle East shared by the USA and the United Arab Emirates.’

ABU DHABI (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump on Friday visited the interfaith Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi – comprising a Catholic church, a mosque, and a synagogue – and praised the complex for its “message of unity.”

After touring the houses of worship, all built with the same dimensions to signify the supposed “equality” of the three religions, Trump signed off on a message in the guest book at the Abrahamic Family House.

President Trump leaves a message of unity to the people of the UAE after signing the guest book at the Abrahamic Family House. 🇺🇸🇦🇪 “Great unity, great faith, incredible people, with a tremendous leader who is a friend of mine.” pic.twitter.com/lcg5UF9P2s — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 16, 2025

“The Abrahamic Family House stands as a sacred and powerful testament to the vision of the Middle East shared by the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates,” read Trump’s signed message in the guest book. “I see in this house the promise for our future if humanity chooses cooperation over conflict, friendship over enmity, prosperity over poverty, and hope over despair.”

When asked for his message to the people of Abu Dhabi, Trump said, “It’s just a message of unity. When you look at what we’ve just seen, it’s great unity, great faith. They’re incredible people with a tremendous leader. He’s a friend of mine.”

The U.S. Mission to the United Arab Emirates noted in an X post that “The Abrahamic Family House stands as a powerful symbol of interfaith harmony and coexistence.”

The ecumenical complex was inspired by the 2019 Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis and Grand Imam Ahmed el-Tayeb, in which Francis falsely claimed that a “pluralism and diversity” of religions is “willed by God.”

Astana’s Bishop Athanasius Schneider has warned that this claim that the diversity of religions is willed by God is contrary to the truth, since Jesus Christ taught He is the only Way to the Father. Bishop Schneider wrote that this Abu Dhabi claim “will surely one day be corrected by the Papal Magisterium of the Cathedra of St. Peter.”

Consequently, the Abu Dhabi text has also been described as seeming to “overturn the doctrine of the Gospel” with its promotion of equality of religions in a form of “fraternity.” As LifeSite’s Jeanne Smits has reported:

Speaking of the so-called “Abrahamic religions” as variations on a single theme is deceptive. The Hebrews, who worshiped the true God, received the true promise of the Messiah but did not recognize Him. Jesus Christ brought the full revelation of the truth, revealing that the God of the Bible is Father, Son, and Holy Spirit — and this revelation is complete so that nothing can be added on Earth to the deposit of the Faith. Islam violently rejects the truth about the Holy Trinity and rewrites and corrupts the inspired Holy Scriptures, giving the letter of the Koran a form of divine status since it is deemed “uncreated.”

In 2019, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò went so far as to describe the planned AFH as “the Temple of the World Syncretic Neo-Religion…about to arise with its anti-Christic dogmas.”

Trump’s visit to Abu Dhabi included discussions over massive business deals, including a $1.4 trillion investment from the UAE into the U.S.’s artificial intelligence infrastructure, and a U.S.-UAE partnership to build an AI data center in Abu Dhabi. The U.S. has also announced a weapons sale of more than $1.4 billion to the UAE.

