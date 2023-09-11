Trump vows to defund ‘transgender insanity,’ ban mutilation of children nationwide

'On day one, I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children,' Trump pledged.

RAPID CITY, South Dakota (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump announced in a recent campaign speech that he plans to defund “transgender insanity” and prohibit the mutilation of gender-confused children.

“On day one, I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children,” the 2024 presidential candidate said at a September 8 rally in Rapid City, South Dakota.

“And I will keep men out of women’s sports,” President Trump pledged. “I will sign a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states.”

As president, Trump did indeed sign an executive order that prohibited federal agencies from forcing critical race theory onto employees and contractors.

However, he did not take action in his first term to stop the chemical and sexual mutilation of gender-confused children. He did sign a bipartisan bill, later struck down in the judicial system, that banned “female genital mutilation” (FGM). A common practice in several African countries and occurring also in the Middle East and Asia, numbers of FGM in the USA have skyrocketed, thanks to immigration.

Trump’s administration generally opposed the transgender movement. However, as a candidate he “hitched his wagon to what was then the burgeoning homosexual conservative movement, a political force which gained power during his tenure,” Doug Mainwaring noted for LifeSiteNews. “Regardless of whether Trump’s many homosexual supporters admit it, transgenderism is linked to their movement.”

Trump’s opponents differ on prohibitions on the chemical and surgical mutilation of children. Governor Chris Christie said he opposes any limits on the dangerous and unscientific procedures, stating parents should be able to make any decision to inject their kids with drugs or remove healthy organs and permanently render them infertile.

Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, has indicated that he believes people 18 and over should be able to represent themselves as the opposite sex.

RELATED: Mike Pence tells Jordan Peterson he’s ‘libertarian’ on so-called ‘gender transitions’ for adults

