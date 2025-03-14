Trump vows to end ‘lies and abuses that have occurred within these walls’ in speech at DOJ

The president pointedly said at the Department of Justice that ‘there can be no more heinous betrayal of American values than to use the law to terrorize the innocent and reward the wicked.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump delivered an unprecedented speech in the U.S. Justice Department’s storied Robert F. Kennedy Building today — the same building from which the Biden administration spent four years launching relentless criminal investigations and prosecutions against Trump and his political allies.

“We must be honest about the lies and abuses that have occurred within these walls,” began the President, who went on to promise a renewed DOJ and law enforcement that will no longer be weaponized against patriotic and Christian Americans.

“Unfortunately, in recent years a corrupt group of hacks and radicals within the ranks of the American government obliterated the trust and goodwill built up over generations,” he explained. “They weaponized the vast powers of our intelligence and law enforcement agencies to try and thwart the will of the American people.”

“They spied on my campaign, launched one hoax and disinformation operation after another, broke the law on a colossal scale, persecuted my family, staff, and supporters, raided my home, Mar-a-Lago, and did everything within their power to prevent me from becoming the President of the United States,” he said.

Trump asserted that some in the Biden DOJ “tried to turn America into a corrupt, communist, third world country. But in the end, the thugs failed and the truth won. Freedom won. Justice won. Democracy won. And above all, the American people won.”

“There can be no more heinous betrayal of American values than to use the law to terrorize the innocent and reward the wicked,” he said.

Joe Biden, Merrick Garland and their cronies “set loose violent criminals while targeting patriotic parents at school board meetings. They dropped charges against Antifa and Hamas supporters while labeling traditional Catholics as domestic terrorists.”

In a humorous moment that earned loud applause from the crowd, Trump thanked the former administration’s DOJ for helping him win the Catholic vote in record numbers.

“They imported illegal alien murderers, drug dealers, and child predators from all over the world to come into our country while putting elderly Christians and pro-life activists on trial for singing hymns and saying prayers,” Trump said.

“Our predecessors turned this Department of Justice into the Department of Injustice,” said the President, declaring, “I stand before you today to declare that those days are over, and they are never going to come back.”

“As the chief law enforcement officer in our country, I will insist upon and demand full and complete accountability for the wrongs and abuses that have occurred,” he promised. “We will expel the rogue actors and corrupt forces from our government. We will expose their egregious crimes and severe misconduct. We will restore the scales of justice in America and ensure that such abuses never happen again.”

Trump recounted the steps he took during the first days of his new administration to ban government censorship by nameless bureaucrats and to oust the bad players from the Department of Justice, the intelligence community, and law enforcement.

“We’re bringing honor and integrity and accountability to the highest levels of the FBI, DOJ, and throughout the government,” he said. “We’re bringing our country back.”

“What a difference a rigged and crooked election had on our country” that led to the disastrous policies and actions of the Biden administration, he noted. “The people who did this to us should go to jail.”

“Instead of having Marxist prosecutors who want to put police officers in handcuffs and go after a police officer rather than a criminal, I’ve appointed patriotic, tough on crime warriors who will partner with police to put dangerous offenders behind bars,” Trump said. “And perhaps most importantly, we’re securing our border and repelling the invasion of America.”

The DOJ is “once again laser-focused on protecting the American people, defending our borders, our streets, our children, and our God-given rights and liberties,” the President said.

President Trump offered these words in conclusion:

Etched into the walls of this building are the words English philosopher John Locke said: ‘Where law ends, tyranny begins.’ In the coming years, we will revive the storied legacy of this department and rekindle the spirit of the great lawmen and legal lions of the past like Wyatt Earp, Elliot Ness, Frank Hamer, Rudy Giuliani, Ed Meese, Antonin Scalia, Robert Jackson, and Robert F. Kennedy. We will rebuild pride in our institutions. We will restore the prestige of this great department, and we will bring back faith in our justice system for the citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed.

Share











