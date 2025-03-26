Trump vows to ‘look into’ Planned Parenthood’s illegal sale of aborted baby parts

‘We will look into it, yeah,’ Trump said when asked if he would ‘look into some criminal prosecutions’ for the ‘harvesting of baby organs’ by abortionists.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration would look into Planned Parenthood’s illegal sale of aborted baby body parts, when questioned by a reporter.

“That’s certainly a subject that’s been debated for a long time, and we will look into it, yeah,” replied Trump when asked whether he would “maybe look into some criminal prosecutions” for the “harvesting of baby organs” that have been exposed in past years.

The question followed news that the administration would freeze funding to Planned Parenthood facilities in a dozen states for not complying with the administration’s “diversity” executive orders.

Planned Parenthood was never held accountable for its illegal sale of baby body parts for experimentation, despite a public exposé of its crimes.

The illegal sale of aborted fetal organs for research and experimentation first came to the political forefront in 2015, when pro-life advocate David Daleiden’s group Center for Medical Progress (CMP) began releasing undercover videos of meetings with Planned Parenthood personnel who casually described the sales as if they were standard procedure.

“We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver, because we know that, so I’m not gonna crush that part, I’m gonna basically crush below, I’m gonna crush above, and I’m gonna see if I can get it all intact,” shared an abortionist in one such undercover video from 2014.

The series of explosive revelations set off a firestorm of controversy over the abortionists’ callousness towards the babies they killed and profited off of and the breaking of multiple federal laws in the process.

It is against the law “for any person to knowingly acquire, receive, or otherwise transfer any human fetal tissue for valuable consideration.”

The videos also led to congressional and Senate hearings, and an ongoing Department of Justice criminal investigation into Planned Parenthood, provoking the abortion giant to sue CMP and its pro-life team. As a result, not only was Planned Parenthood not held accountable for its crimes, but CMP, David Daleiden, and pro-life associates Sandra Merritt, Albin Rhomberg, and Operation Rescue president Troy Newman were held liable for damages to Planned Parenthood, tripled to $1.4 million under a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charge.

