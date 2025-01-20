Trump vows to stop ‘transgender lunacy,’ end war in Ukraine and ‘prevent World War III’

President Donald Trump pledged to end the war in Ukraine at a victory rally Sunday night ahead of his inauguration today. Trump also promised to end 'transgender lunacy' and bring peace to the Middle East.

“I will end the war in Ukraine. I will stop the chaos in the Middle East, and I will prevent World War III from happening,” Trump said Sunday night at the CapitalOne Arena in Washington, D.C.

The promise fits with Trump’s longstanding criticism of endless foreign wars and nation building. Russia first invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and since then the United States has poured hundreds of billions of dollars into backing Ukraine.

So far, Trump has signaled he will continue to break with the more interventionist wing of his party, by appointing Tulsi Gabbard as the director of national intelligence.

His secretary of state nominee, Senator Marco Rubio, opened his confirmation hearing with a criticism of neoliberalism and a defense of American sovereignty.

Rubio said in part:

Time is running out to chart a new course. We must abandon the post-Cold War consensus, break multinational corporations’ tariff taboo, reinvest in domestic production, and – crucially – regain control of our borders. In short, we must put the interests of our nation before the interests of our elites. The longer we fail to do so, the greater a disservice we will do to the American citizenry: the very people who voted us into office and, in doing so, entrusted their welfare to our hands

Gabbard, a former Democratic Party representative, criticized her former party’s embrace of war in her endorsement of Trump.

“[Kamala Harris] has shamelessly embraced the endorsement and support of warmongers like Dick Cheney and Liz Cheney and others who care more about power and feeding the military-industrial complex than they care about you, the American people, and peace,” Gabbard said at an October rally.

Trump reiterated successful talking points from his stump speech during his victory rally last night.

He criticized “men playing in women’s sports” and “transgender for everyone.” He also promised to “get critical race theory and transgender insanity … out of our schools.”

Trump also promised to get rid of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” in the government as well as “radical, Left, woke ideologies.”

However, he said his administration wants to “save” TikTok, the controversial social media app owned by China. The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the country could ban TikTok or force the company to find an American buyer.

“So, whether you like TikTok or not, we’re going to make a lot of money,” Trump said.

The incoming Commander-in-Chief also took credit for the ceasefire in the Middle East, calling it “epic” and saying it was a “first step towards lasting peace.” Several foreign policy experts agreed that Trump’s election likely helped spur the agreement, according to Politico.

Trump will be sworn into office at noon today in an indoor ceremony due to the extreme cold.

