Trump waives ‘requirements’ so as to deliver COVID vaccine by November 1

WASHINGTON, D.C., September 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – President Donald Trump wants a COVID-19 vaccine ready to go by November 1, a letter from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to all governors shows.

The letter, dated August 27, was obtained by McClatchy and reported on yesterday by the publishing company’s newspapers.

CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, a Trump-appointee, wrote that the normal time needed to obtain the necessary permits and licenses in vaccine development is “a significant barrier to the success of this urgent public health program.”

“CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities, and, if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by November 1, 2020,” Redfield continued.

“The requirements you may be asked to waive in order to expedite vaccine distribution will not compromise the safety or integrity of the products being distributed,” he assured the governors.

It remains to be seen if the public will also be convinced of the safety and integrity of a rushed vaccine.

The CDC’s letter to governors comes on the heels of the head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Commissioner Stephen Hahn, indicating that his agency is willing to skip critical Phase III testing for potential COVID-19 vaccines, raising concerns about the safety of the final product.

In an interview with the Financial Times last Sunday, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn said, “It is up to the sponsor [vaccine developer] to apply for authorisation or approval, and we make an adjudication of their application. If they do that before the end of Phase Three, we may find that appropriate. We may find that inappropriate, we will make a determination.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaccine trials involve three phases, with a fourth sometimes added after the vaccine has already been approved.

“During Phase I, small groups of people receive the trial vaccine,” the government agency explains on its website. “In Phase II, the clinical study is expanded and vaccine is given to people who have characteristics (such as age and physical health) similar to those for whom the new vaccine is intended. In Phase III, the vaccine is given to thousands of people and tested for efficacy and safety.”

Hahn clarified that his agency would not technically approve any vaccine that has not undergone Phase III testing, but only issue what is called an emergency authorization.

“Our emergency use authorisation is not the same as a full approval,” he explained. “The legal, medical and scientific standard for that is that the benefit outweighs the risk in a public health emergency.”

President Trump had launched what he called “Operation Warp Speed” in May, in order to fast-track the development and distribution of a coronavirus vaccine and make it available to the general public as soon as possible.

At the same time, he said the new vaccine would be for those “who want to get it,” adding, “Not everyone is going to want to get it.”

Meanwhile, leaders in various states have indicated they would like to make the vaccine mandatory.

Concerned citizens across the country have mobilized, organizing petitions and protests, in order to keep the COVID-19 vaccine a voluntary measure instead of one mandated by the government.

Yesterday, hundreds of freedom lovers came together in Virginia’s capital of Richmond to protest the mandates imposed by the government in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, specifically regarding vaccination.

One of the speakers at the “March Against Mandates, Dr. Leland Stillman, a general physician, told LifeSiteNews that “it’s quite clear from the data” the COVID-19 “is not nearly as virulent or deadly as it was made out to be originally.”

He added that the people dying from the virus “are clearly people who are sick previously,” often “by their own choices: they ate poorly, they smoked, they didn’t exercise, they made choices.”

On the other hand, “the public at large who may work very hard and spend a lot of money keeping up their health, is being told that they’re going to be forced to vaccinate with a vaccine that, again, we don’t know the efficacy of, and we don’t know the side effects.”

He said an attitude like this “certainly violates the principle … that I was taught as a physician, which is primum non nocere, which means, ‘first, do no harm.’ So it’s just, this is all political theater, and it’s an agenda to get people vaccinated because it serves certain special interests.”

In the context of talking about “special interests,” Stillman encouraged people to “look at the National Vaccine Injury Compensation [Program]. I mean, it’s $4.4 billion, at least, of taxpayer dollars that have been paid out … to people who’ve suffered from privately held products. And the vaccine industry doesn’t have liability.”

“That’s unprecedented,” the young doctor continued. “Your builder’s liable if your house collapses on you. Your gun manufacturer is liable if your gun misfires. Your plumber is liable if they make a mistake and there’s a massive leak in your house, and your house floods, and you have to do hundreds of thousands of dollars in remediation.”

“But if your child is injured by a vaccine,” Stillman explained, “the vaccine manufacturers have no liability. That’s a recipe for corporate malfeasance. And, of course, the vaccine manufacturers, the pharmaceutical industry has been convicted many, many times of criminal activity. Are they ever sent to jail? No. They get fined. They get fined, and they get slapped on the wrist. And then they go back to business.”

Stillman said Americans “need to wake up to the fact that the mainstream media is not telling them the truth about their health. Because the reality is that the mainstream media works for the people who pay their salaries. And that’s the top advertisers.”

“And you can go through the list of the top advertisers on any mainstream media network, and you will see that they are producing things that either make you sick, or treat the sicknesses that you have. Why would anyone who’s got that agenda tell you how to be healthy?” he asked.