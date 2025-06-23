Trump warns Russia not to give Iran nukes after US bombing run

Former Russian President Medvedev suggested other countries could give Iran nukes; Donald Trump warned him not to use the 'N word' so 'casually.'

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev Monday after the latter suggested that other nations might supply Iran with nuclear weapons in the wake of America’s surprise weekend strike against the Iranian nuclear program.

Business Insider reports that Medvedev, who now serves as an advisor to current Russian President Vladimir Putin, condemned the U.S. operation to bomb Iran’s three main nuclear facilities, which Trump only announced Saturday evening after its completion following Israeli strikes based on their assessment that the Islamist regime was too close to completing a nuclear weapon to wait any longer.

“A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads,” Medvedev claimed.

Business Insider spoke to several experts who cast doubt on the claim, citing both technical infeasibility and the political ramifications, but Trump took a more strident approach in response.

READ: Pope Leo urges peace after US bombs Iran

“Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran? Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination?” Trump asked via Truth Social. “If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY. The ‘N word’ should not be treated so casually. I guess that’s why Putin’s ‘THE BOSS.'”

“By the way, if anyone thinks our ‘hardware’ was great over the weekend, far and away the strongest and best equipment we have, 20 years advanced over the pack, is our Nuclear Submarines,” the president added. “They are the most powerful and lethal weapons ever built, and just launched the 30 Tomahawks — All 30 hit their mark perfectly. So, in addition to our Great Fighter Pilots, thank you to the Captain and Crew!”

For his part, “the boss” of Russia has also condemned the U.S. strike, offering unspecified “assistance to the Iranian people” and touting the Kremlin’s alliance with the Iranian regime, while claiming it would ultimately “stay neutral,” citing the large number of former Soviet subjects who reside in Israel.

Trump’s action has sparked a fierce divide between his online supporters. One faction contends the move was necessary to prevent nuclear war and consistent with the president’s position dating back to 2011, while the other calls it a betrayal of MAGA’s populist faction that could potentially escalate tensions and U.S. involvement in the region.

A recent Echelon Insights poll finds Republicans fairly evenly divided on the question of Iran intervention, but that those who identify primarily as Trump supporters were more likely to support action than those who identify primarily with the party.

