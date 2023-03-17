Trump warns the ‘globalist neocon establishment’ risks turning Ukraine conflict into World War III

'There must also be a complete commitment to dismantling the entire globalist neo-con establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars, pretending to fight for freedom and democracy abroad, while they turn us into a third-world country and a third-world dictatorship right here at home,' said Donald Trump.

(LifeSiteNews) – Former president Donald Trump slammed the “globalist neo-con establishment” for “dragging us into endless wars” and bringing America closer to World War III.

In a campaign video released on March 16 titled “Agenda47: Preventing World War III,” Trump warned that the Ukraine war could turn into a global conflagration, which could mean “nuclear Armageddon.”

“We have never been closer to World War III than we are today under Joe Biden,” he stated.

The former president called for an immediate halt to the war in Ukraine and said that “[e]very day this proxy battle in Ukraine continues, we risk global war.”

“There must also be a complete commitment to dismantling the entire globalist neo-con establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars, pretending to fight for freedom and democracy abroad, while they turn us into a third-world country and a third-world dictatorship right here at home,” he said. “The State Department, the defense bureaucracy, the intelligence services, and all the rest need to be completely overhauled and reconstituted to fire the Deep Staters and put America first.”

“We have to finish the process we began under my administration of fundamentally reevaluating NATO’s purpose and NATO’s mission,” Trump continued. “Our foreign policy establishment keeps trying to pull the world into conflict with a nuclear-armed Russia based on the lie that Russia represents our greatest threat.”

Trump stressed that the greatest threat to the U.S. is leftist forces within the country who seek to create a “godless nation.” He also identified the “collapse of the nuclear family and fertility rates” as a major problem.

“The greatest threat to Western Civilization today is not Russia. It’s probably, more than anything else, ourselves and some of the horrible, USA-hating people that represent us,” he said. “It’s the abolition of our national borders. It’s the failure to police our own cities. It’s the destruction of the rule of law from within. It’s the collapse of the nuclear family and fertility rates like nobody can believe is happening.”

“It’s the Marxists who would have us become a godless nation worshipping at the altar of race, and gender, and environment. And it’s the globalist class that has made us totally dependent on China and other foreign countries that basically hate us.”

“These globalists want to squander all of America’s strength, blood, and treasure, chasing monsters and phantoms overseas—while keeping us distracted from the havoc they’re creating right here at home,” Trump stated. “These forces are doing more damage to America than Russia and China could ever have dreamed. Evicting the sick and corrupt establishment is the monumental task for the next president.”

“And I’m the only one who can do it. I’m the only one that can get the job done. I know exactly what has to be done,” he concluded.

Trump is currently the frontrunner to become the 2024 Republican nominee for the presidential election. However, popular Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who has not yet officially declared his candidacy, is expected to be serious competition for the former president.

DeSantis made a name for himself with his pro-freedom Covid policy, as he did not go along with many of the draconian policies of other states. He also criticized Covid injections after evidence about their inadequacy came to light. In constrast, Trump still continues to support and claim credit for the mostly ineffective and dangerous Covid vaccines.

