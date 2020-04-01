Trump warns US deaths could reach 240k: Live coronavirus updates

LifeSite’s previous (and future) live updates on the coronavirus crisis and how it relates to issues our readers care about can be viewed HERE.

April 1, 2020, 3:14 p.m. EST: Here are more details on the U.S. government report about China’s coronavirus lies.

The latest map showing which dioceses have stopped confessions (except in danger of death).



The good news: I made two mistakes on my last map—Kansas City and Little Rock *do* allow for confession.



The bad news: 30 dioceses have banned confessions, except in danger of death.

April 1, 2020, 12:53 p.m. EST: A secret U.S. government report found that “China has concealed the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in its country,” according to Bloomberg.

“The officials asked not to be identified because the report is secret and declined to detail its contents. But the thrust, they said, is that China’s public reporting on cases and deaths is intentionally incomplete. Two of the officials said the report concludes that China’s numbers are fake.”

April 1, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – 100,000 to 240,000 people in the U.S. are projected to die from the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump said yesterday.

“This could be a hell of a bad two weeks,” he said. “I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead.”

“This is going to be one of the roughest two or three weeks we’ve ever had in our country...We’re going to lose thousands of people.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations predicted “enhanced instability, enhanced unrest, and enhanced conflict” because of the coronavirus. UN Secretary-General António Guterres suggested the world after the coronavirus will be changed forever.

“When we get past this crisis, which we will, we will face a choice: we can go back to the world as it was before or deal decisively with those issues that make us all unnecessarily vulnerable to crises,” he said. “With the right actions, the COVID-19 pandemic can mark the beginning of a new type of global and societal cooperation.”

Scores of Americans are out of work thanks to the shutdowns. The unemployment rate may reach up to 32 percent – higher than during the Great Depression, when unemployment was at around 25 percent.

And a particularly ominous article on The Intercept reports, “New York City is offering prisoners at Rikers Island jail $6 per hour — a fortune by prison labor standards — and personal protective equipment if they agree to help dig mass graves on Hart Island, according to sources with knowledge of the offer.”

A joint statement issued by the Pontifical Academy of Sciences (PAS) and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences (PASS) on March 20 does not mention God and asks governments to reduce “nationalistic interests.”

Catholic bishops continue to ban the Sacraments in response to the pandemic.

“No priests are to make themselves available to hear Confessions,” ordered Bishop Robert M. Coerver of Lubbock, Texas. Bishop Mitchell Rozanski of Springfield, Massachusetts has suspended all Last Rites.

Authorities are cracking down on priests around the world for saying public Masses.

The Red Rose Rescue Conference has been postponed due to the pandemic.