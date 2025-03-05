Trump White House issues Ash Wednesday message calling for prayers and fasting

‘As we solemnly contemplate Jesus Christ’s suffering and death on the cross this Lent, let us prepare our souls for the coming glory of the Easter miracle,’ reads the Trump White House’s Ash Wednesday message.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — In a nod to America’s Christian roots, the White House released an Ash Wednesday message today.

The President and First Lady’s Message on Ash Wednesday pic.twitter.com/a8YYPW44Py — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025

Marking the start of Lent with a call to prayer and reflection, the statement underscores the administration’s recognition of the spiritual significance of the season.

“This Ash Wednesday, we join in prayer with the tens of millions of American Catholics and other Christians beginning the holy season of Lent—a time of spiritual anticipation of the passion, death, and Resurrection of Jesus Christ,” the statement reads.

Signed by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, the 151-word message was posted on the White House website earlier today.

The Ash Wednesday message arrives amid news that the administration permitted a Catholic Mass to take place in the Indian Treaty Room at the White House today.

It also comes less than 24 hours after Trump told a joint session of Congress last night that he believes God spared his life from an assassination attempt last year so that he would “make America great again.”

The brief statement concludes by noting that Lent is a period of renewal where “praying, fasting and giving alms” will help “deepen our faith and strengthen our belief in the Gospel.”

“Today, followers of Christ wear crosses of ash on their foreheads—a sacred reminder of our mortality and our enduring need for Christ’s infinite mercy and redeeming love,” it reads. “As we solemnly contemplate Jesus Christ’s suffering and death on the cross this Lent, let us prepare our souls for the coming glory of the Easter miracle.”

