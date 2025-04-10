Trump White House will ignore reporter emails that include ‘preferred pronouns’ in signature

‘As a matter of policy, we do not respond to reporters with pronouns in their bios,’ stated Trump White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The White House will ignore all emails from reporters which include preferred gender pronouns in their email signatures according to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“Any reporter who chooses to put their preferred pronouns in their bio clearly does not care about biological reality or truth and therefore cannot be trusted to write an honest story,” Leavitt wrote in response to a request for comment from the New York Times.

The practice of citing one’s preferred gender pronouns, which is increasingly prevalent among leftists, stems from gender ideology, the idea that people have a “gender identity” that is distinct from their sex. Thus, for example, women who identify as males may include the gender pronouns “he/him” in their email signature or other identifiers.

Leavitt had previously stated to a NYT reporter who inquired about the potential closure of a climate research observatory, “As a matter of policy, we do not respond to reporters with pronouns in their bios.”

The New York Times reported that Katie Miller, senior advisor for the Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE), had weeks prior declined another question from a Times reporter, for the same reason.

“As a matter of policy, I don’t respond to people who use pronouns in their signatures as it shows they ignore scientific realities and therefore ignore facts,” Miller said in an email. In a separate message, she noted, “This applies to all reporters who have pronouns in their signature.”

