Trump White House won’t issue statement honoring ‘Pride Month’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Trump administration has declined to issue a proclamation for “Pride Month” this June, marking a departure from the Biden White House’s annual celebrations.

“There are no plans for a proclamation for the month of June,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The question came from podcast host Alec Lace, who referenced Congresswoman Mary Miller’s proposal to rename June “Family Month,” and suggested recognizing veterans or the nuclear family instead.

“Does the president have any plans on making a proclamation,” he asked, “or is it just going to be June this year?”

Leavitt added that Trump “is very proud to be a president for all Americans, regardless of race, religion, or creed.”

Clips of the exchange have circulated widely, giving the impression of a pro-family stand. But Leavitt gave no indication of support for a “Family Month” alternative.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education has rebranded “Pride Month” as “Title IX Month,” emphasizing the importance of protecting female sports and spaces. Similar moves have taken place in Trump’s FBI, military and the Kennedy Center.

Trump’s silence on “Pride Month” does not seem to reflect a reluctance to issue political proclamations. In recent months, he has signed proclamations for “Black History Month” and “Education and Sharing Day,” honoring the Chabad-Lubavitch leader Rabbi Menachem Schneerson – despite Chabad’s troubling racial teachings and globalist overtones.

As such, skipping a “Pride Month” proclamation seems to mark a contrast with Biden’s annual rainbow-themed campaigns. But in substance, the difference is more aesthetic than ideological.

Trump remains broadly aligned with the LGBT lobby, even if less flamboyantly so than his predecessor.

Although he has demonstrated skepticism regarding transgender issues, and never issued an official “Pride Month” proclamation during his first term, Trump was the first Republican president to recognize it, via a 2019 tweet praising “LGBT Pride Month.” He also promoted a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality.

That stance has only deepened in 2025. Just days ago, Trump adviser Ric Grenell – himself an openly homosexual appointee to a senior diplomatic post – boasted to Donald Trump Jr. that Republicans who are “anti-gay” will now be “run out” of the party.

He credited Trump personally with opening the GOP to “gay conservatives,” adding, “there’s no debate about [gay] equality.”

Grenell famously claimed, in a 2020 election advert, that “President Trump is the most pro-gay president in American history.”

Richard Grenell : President Trump is the most pro-gay president in American history. I can prove it.” pic.twitter.com/W0vxlowugA — Maria P (@damadanoite14) June 3, 2023

READ: Trump adviser Ric Grenell says ‘anti-gay’ voices not welcome in GOP

Trump’s record backs Grenell’s confidence. As a New York businessman, Trump advocated amending the Civil Rights Act to include “sexual orientation,” and has shown little interest in moral arguments against homosexuality.

Pro-family voters may take some encouragement from the omission, but absent a clear affirmation of natural marriage or the moral law, it represents a reprieve rather than progress.

