Trump withdraws US from pro-abortion Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization

On day one, Donald Trump exited the pro-abortion Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization, decrying America’s high financial contributions as a ‘rip-off.’

WASHINGTON, D.C., (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump has withdrawn the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization.

Upon his inauguration as the 47th president of the U.S., Trump signed a slew of executive orders, including withdrawing from two of the premier globalist institutions.

“I’m immediately withdrawing from the unfair, one-sided Paris Climate Accord rip-off,” Trump said before signing the executive order. “The United States will not sabotage our own industries while China pollutes with impunity.”

Pro-life advocates have denounced the Paris Climate Accord (PCA) due to its backdoor promotion of abortion and contraception in order to limit the human population to supposedly fight “climate change.”

Trump already announced a withdrawal from the PCA during his first term. However, the process took years and was reversed immediately when Joe Biden took office in 2021. This time, the process could be much quicker, as the U.S. is not bound by the deal’s initial commitment of three years. The U.S. has to officially notify the U.N. and for the withdrawal to take effect a year later.

President Trump also signed an order to withdraw the U.S. from the globalist World Health Organization (WHO), citing its mishandling of the COVID crisis.

He said the WHO did not respond adequately to the “inappropriate political influence of WHO member states” and demanded “unfairly onerous payments” from the U.S. in comparison to other countries like China.

“World Health ripped us off, everybody rips off the United States. It’s not going to happen anymore,” Trump announced before signing the order on inauguration day.

Due to the decision, the U.S. will leave the WHO after a mandatory one-year notice period. The U.S.’s financial contributions, which comprise around 18 percent of the WHO’s total budget, will cease after this waiting period. The U.S. is currently the WHO’s largest contributor, with the pro-abortion Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation coming in second.

According to Trump’s executive order, his administration will cease any negotiations on the WHO Pandemic Treaty during the withdrawal process.

Trump initiated the U.S.’s exit from the WHO in the later stages of his first term, but the process was stopped when Biden took office in January 2021.

The WHO is notoriously pro-abortion and pro-contraception, has pushed the harmful COVID inoculations and lockdown policies worldwide, and has tried to establish global control, stripping nations of their sovereignty through its totalitarian pandemic treaty.

