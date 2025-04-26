Trump, Zelensky hold meeting about Ukraine war in Vatican ahead of Francis’ funeral

Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine via Getty Images

Trump and Zelenksy held an impromptu 15-minute meeting inside the Vatican just moments before Francis' funeral. The Ukrainian leader later said a 'ceasefire' was discussed.

(LifeSiteNews) — U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met inside St. Peter’s Basilica today moments before the start of Pope Francis’ funeral.

Video from Trump team of Trump’s meeting with Zelensky at the Vatican for Pope Francis’ funeral todaypic.twitter.com/Mp4R8Jpiwo — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) April 26, 2025

Trump and Zelensky were in Rome along with over 160 dignitaries, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Javier Milei of Argentina, and Prince William of the United Kingdom. The ceremony was presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals.

Trump and Zelenksy held an impromptu 15-minute meeting inside the Vatican while seated in two chairs. Zelenksy later said on X that their conversation involved discussing a “full and unconditional ceasefire” and forging a “reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out.”

Good meeting. We discussed a lot one on one. Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has potential to… pic.twitter.com/q4ZhVXCjw0 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 26, 2025

Photographs circulating on social media showed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron also joined in on the conversation. They held private meetings with Zelensky as well.

Macron, Starmer, Trump How much Zelensky asked from them? pic.twitter.com/bKpmmiuVlP — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) April 26, 2025

Zelensky catches some words with UK’s Starmer after meeting with Macron https://t.co/5s9NS9qmpk pic.twitter.com/1B0RXrpWbc — RT (@RT_com) April 26, 2025

Trump’s social media team shared photos and videos of the president and his wife Melania, who calls herself Catholic despite being pro-abortion, during the trip. In one of them, Trump is seen meeting with New York Cardinal Archbishop Timothy Dolan, who is a longtime friend.

President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @MELANIATRUMP catch up with @CardinalDolan of New York this morning at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City… pic.twitter.com/BYfpAkt7Ht — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) April 26, 2025

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pay their respects to Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Basilica. pic.twitter.com/PVSR33OU5p — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 26, 2025

Leaders from various non-Catholic religions attended the funeral as well, including Buddhists, Sikhs, Hindus, Zoroastrians, though no Muslim or Jewish leaders were officially present per Vatican reporter Michael Haynes. Israel’s Foreign Ministry X account deleted several controversial posts it had initially issued after Francis’ death. Francis had been especially critical of the country’s war in Gaza, hinting on multiple occasions that it may constitute genocide.

After landing in Rome for the funeral Friday, Trump posted on Truth Social that he had “a good day in talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine.” He urged both countries to “meet, at very high levels, to ‘finish it off.’”

