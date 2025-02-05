Trump’s actions against gender ideology are only the beginning of a long fight

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with Brandon Showalter of the Christian Post about President Donald Trump's executive orders against gender ideology, how the transgender movement will keep fighting, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with Brandon Showalter of the Christian Post about President Donald Trump’s executive orders pushing back on gender ideology, what they mean for the fight against gender ideology, how the transgender movement will keep fighting despite these setbacks, and more.

Jonathon began the episode by asking Showalter how he feels after the first few weeks of the second Trump presidency and how the new president has cracked down on gender ideology by issuing several executive orders, including one affirming that there are only two sexes, male and female.

“Well, I am quite amazed to see the breadth and scope of how President Trump has been issuing executive orders specifically addressing these issues,” Showalter said.

But he quickly cautioned listeners against overly celebrating. These measures are just the beginning, he said, and transgender activists won’t just give up because they’re losing a few battles in the culture war.

“Already I’m getting wind of how people are planning to stealthily fight back and resist these kinds of things. And ‘trans’ activists, if you know anything about them, they don’t take ‘no’ for an answer, even when laws with teeth are passed. They will do whatever they want. They are lawless,” Showalter said.

A bit later, Jonathon asked Showalter what these executive orders actually do and what they don’t do, noting that they don’t actually ban the physical and chemical mutilation of children.

Showalter emphasized that the executive orders do have a cultural power through the bully pulpit of the presidency, but he reiterated that they don’t ban anything.

“The executive orders don’t ban these things from happening. They can restrict federal funds, they can empower agencies with specific directives, they can conduct, as was in the child medicalization one,” he said. “They’ve been tasked to do reviews of the evidence about gender dysphoria, even rapid-onset gender dysphoria, and all of the protocols, that, as we’ve seen in other nations that have done similar reviews, that there’s no evidence to treat gender confusion with hormones and surgery.”

“The United States being the superpower that it is … you can make a World War II analogy, like establishing a beachhead. It’s not D-Day yet, but it’s a big day in America,” he added.

“Maybe the end of the beginning, as Churchill said,” Jonathon chimed in.

Then Showalter underscored that these executive orders are already being challenged in court.

“That’s going to have to be litigated. There’s rule-making processes that when you’re trying to disentangle gender ideology from the bowels of the administrative state, there’s all kinds of swamp rats and vipers [that are] going to bite back at you, and so that will take some time to unfold,” he said.

To hear more from Brandon Showalter, tune in to this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show.

The Van Maren Show is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

RELATED:

Trump has begun a systematic attack against the horrific evil of gender ideology

LIST: Trump’s executive orders include major victories on gender, parents’ rights, life, and freedom

Is a major cultural shift against transgenderism already underway?

Has the influence of the transgender movement peaked?

Share











