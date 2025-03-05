Trump’s anti-woke ‘vibe shift’ offers hope. But we have a long way to go

On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses the 'vibe shift' away from woke ideology in the U.S. under the second Trump administration and the work that remains to re-establish Christian culture.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon discusses the “vibe shift” away from woke ideology in the U.S. under the second Trump administration and the work that remains to re-establish Christian culture.

Jonathon began the episode by noting the various crises the West has been facing for decades, such as the persecution of Christians, gender ideology, and the breaking apart of the family. Citing author Mary Eberstadt, he emphasized that these crises can be traced back to the sexual revolution.

“The sexual revolution broke apart the family, which is the natural vessel in which faith flourishes. And as we’ve seen the family break apart, we’ve seen society break apart,” Jonathon said.

“And what we’ve seen the replacement for the family be is all of these different movements,” he added. “We have the LGBT ‘community,’ you have Black Lives Matter, you have all of these different causes that are sucking all the loyalty and the attention and the effort that people once put into their families.”

Then Jonathon stressed that the Trump administration is trying to destroy the old order with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) by cracking down on woke government departments.

“We see this with Elon Musk, who is a very personally immoral man, but who is taking a combine through the U.S. government, is emptying out U.S. government departments, is shutting down USAID. Which has been, from a Christian perspective, a tool in many, many cases of sort of LGBT and pro-abortion neo-colonialism in other countries,” he said.

Later in the episode, Jonathon noted that there seems to be a significant “vibe shift” in the country under the second Trump term. He highlighted how fewer Americans identify as having no religious affiliation, Bible sales are increasing, more young men are attending church regularly, and even popular podcasters like Joe Rogan are expressing interest in the Christian faith.

“I doubt Rogan actually believes any of it, but he’s interested in it. He’s openly fascinated by Christian claims, and he has the biggest audience in the world,” he said. “That’s the definition of a vibe shift.”

Jonathon cautioned that while this sudden interest in Christianity is encouraging, it’s mainly due to people’s increasing desire to find deeper spiritual meaning, and many are still not willing to submit to the fullness of the faith with its moral obligations.

Turning back to the Trump administration, Jonathon noted that many of its members are pro-abortion. He emphasized that the cultural shift we’re experiencing won’t last if abortion is allowed to continue.

“I do not think that a culture that kills a million babies a year is going to experience some sort of long-term resurgence because some stupid DEI programs got cut,“ he said. “I don’t think we get to butcher babies and expect God’s blessing.”

For Jonathon’s full analysis, tune in to this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show.

The Van Maren Show is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

RELATED:

What Trump’s first week means for the first pro-life movement

Social conservatives praise Trump for victories over DEI, gender ideology at CPAC 2025

‘Anti-woke’ atheists who oppose gender ideology are not our allies: here’s why

Share











