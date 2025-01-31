Trump’s Department of Education drops Biden’s pro-transgender Title IX school policy

‘Under the Trump Administration, the Education Department will champion equal opportunity for all Americans, including women and girls, by protecting their right to safe and separate facilities and activities in schools, colleges, and universities,’ Department of Education Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Department of Education (DOE) issued a letter today to K-12 schools and higher education institutions across the country, informing them that the new Trump administration will enforce Title IX protections “on the basis of biological sex,” in a reversal of pro-transgender Biden policy.

The “Dear Colleague” letter advises that the DOE’s Office for Civil Rights “will enforce the Trump Administration’s 2020 Title IX Rule” as opposed to the Biden administration’s 2024 rule.



“The department will return to enforcing Title IX protections on the basis of biological sex in schools and on campuses,” a press release from the Department of Education states. “Returning to the 2020 Title IX Rule also ends a serious threat to campus free speech and ensures much stronger due process protections for students during Title IX proceedings.”

“The Biden Administration’s failed attempt to rewrite Title IX was an unlawful abuse of regulatory power and an egregious slight to women and girls. Under the Trump Administration, the Education Department will champion equal opportunity for all Americans, including women and girls, by protecting their right to safe and separate facilities and activities in schools, colleges, and universities,” DOE Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said.

This story is developing…

Share











