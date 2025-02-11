Trump’s Gaza plan is ‘ethnic cleansing by presidential decree,’ ‘an absolute recipe for war:’ expert

Expert analysis by veteran Middle East journalist David Hearst is broadly echoed by Ron Paul, Auxiliary Bishop of Jerusalem William Shomali and Catholic philosopher Edward Feser, who explains why President Donald Trump’s plan is ‘gravely immoral.’

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump’s stated plan for the U.S. to “take over” and “own” the Gaza Strip, turning it into “the Riviera of the Middle East” while advancing the Zionist project by forcibly expelling around two million indigenous Palestinians — who have lived in the region for centuries — makes clear that Israel and the U.S. are waging an existential assault against “the entire Palestinian people” that is “a recipe for regional war.”

This thorough yet brief analysis (18 minutes) comes from British journalist David Hearst, whom after a long career as a foreign correspondent for The Guardian co-founded the news outlet Middle East Eye in 2014 and remains its editor-in-chief.

Trump’s plan “is an attack on every Palestinian (worldwide) and each Arab government who is threatened by the spread of mass population transfer,” not to mention their entire populations, Hearst said.

Showing a clip of Trump describing Gaza as “a hellhole right now. It’s all death in Gaza. Nothing but death and destruction,” the journalist observed this statement was made “while the man responsible for these war crimes (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) — and wanted on an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court — was sitting three feet away grinning.”

READ: ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former defense chief

Hearst covers how “Trump is being bankrolled by Zionist billionaires” and has “filled his cabinet with people who just simply parrot Israel’s talking points,” including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who supports the rebuilding of a Jewish Temple for animal sacrifice in Jerusalem, and Mike Huckabee, nominee for ambassador to Israel.

READ: Christians cannot support the creation of a third temple in Jerusalem. Here’s why

In defending his plan for committing an international crime of ethnic cleansing, Trump said the Palestinians “will be resettled in areas where they can live a beautiful life and not be worried about dying every day.”

“Of course they deserve to live in a decent way, but they also deserve to live in their own homes,” Hearst responded. “And they also deserve to live in their own land. Who can possibly think that this is now just a fight between Israel and Hamas, or Israel and Gaza? This is Israel-America against the entire Palestinian people.”

Trump plan ‘tears up’ ceasefire deal, leaving Israeli hostages in captivity

The British journalist went on to highlight how Trump’s widely hailed ceasefire agreement just before his inauguration was effectively torn up by the new president’s announcement.

The three-phase deal marked out a process of hostage exchanges leading to a rebuilding of the Gaza Strip. With Trump and Netanyahu now explicitly expressing their intentions to expel the Palestinians from their land, Hamas has little incentive to follow through with their commitments either of freeing their dozens of remaining hostages.

READ: Trump says Gaza ceasefire should be canceled if all hostages not released by noon on Saturday

Given the obvious results of such an announcement, this also suggests that Trump “wasn’t even serious about getting the hostages back” at all despite his using those freed already “basically as stage props for his inauguration.”

“What appears to be happening is that he’s thrown the hostages down a deep hole and has given Netanyahu the green light to resume total war in Gaza,” he observed. “Not just that, to resume total war in the West Bank with the specific purpose of mass population transfer.”

An ‘existential’ threat to Jordan, Egypt, and a ‘European disaster in the making’

“Taking over the Gaza Strip is something Trump forgot to mention in his 2024 presidential campaign,” Hearst quipped. “Trump campaigned on a basis of stopping all wars. But this is not a basis for de-confliction. This is a basis for re-confliction” that “will set the entire region of the Middle East on fire.”

“And there is no Arab leader which has not now come to the same conclusion,” he said.

With Trump repeatedly asserting that the Palestinian people would be transferred to Egypt and Jordan, Hearst says this is treated as an “existential issue” to these nations and a cause for war.

Furthermore, Europe is under threat from another wave of millions of refugees if this plan is allowed to proceed.

“Europe cannot stand by and watch a catastrophe in the East Mediterranean unfold because it is the East Mediterranean, and we know what happened with a wave of one million Syrian refugees in Germany,” he said. “This is a European disaster in the making, not just an American and Israeli one. They have got to now make statements and actually intervene and say, ‘over our dead body is this going to actually happen.’”

Hearst also illustrated the continued atrocity propaganda lies being asserted by Netanyahu and Trump to support the Zionist narrative, reported on the Palestinian hostages that were released by Israel “some of whom showed signs of being beaten up before they were released in very bad condition,” and explaining how they were tortured displaying injuries on their bodies.

Israel suffering ‘war fatigue,’ Arab world ‘energized,’ ‘Palestinians are going nowhere’

While Israel will continue to enjoy impunity with protection from the Trump administration, the journalist reported the so-called Jewish State is facing a “loss of faith, the loss of ability just to keep on fighting,” with a majority now in favor of a ceasefire. This view is not due to “moral qualms” because “62% of Israel still believes that there is no such thing as an innocent Palestinian in Gaza” but rather to “war fatigue and regional forces as well,” and not necessarily governments but populations.

“The Sunni Arab world has been energized in a way which has not been seen for decades,” he said. And thus, Israel “cannot exist by this policy of maximum force because the Arab world and its neighbors have a memory, and they will get these lands back,” Hearst explained.

“It won’t necessarily be tomorrow, but they will get these lands back,” he continued. “This is not peace that is being established. It’s laying the foundations for a regional war, and 76 years after this first started, one thing is for certain: the Palestinians are going nowhere.”

Ron Paul issues critical warning of ‘major US economic crisis’

After Trump’s announcement, virtually all of the nations of the entire Arab and Muslim world, along with Europe, Russia and China, rejected the plan. This included Saudi Arabia, an important regional power with whom the U.S. government has been attempting to negotiate normal diplomatic relations with Israel for many years.

READ: Most of the world is rejecting Trump’s plan to ‘take over’ Gaza and displace Palestinians

Instead of assisting in this ongoing effort, the gulf nation was rather forced to immediately respond to a suggestion by Netanyahu at the press conference that they would normalize relations with Israel absent the establishment of a Palestinian state. At 4:40 a.m. in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a strong statement affirming that the gulf nation’s position in this regard remains “non-negotiable and not subject to compromises.”

Former congressman and presidential candidate Ron Paul warned in a release on Monday that this proposal could “further push Saudi Arabia away from the United States and toward the BRICS alliance,” where there is a movement to “challenge the dollar’s world reserve currency status.”

The US Should Not Take Over Gaza pic.twitter.com/YXBDtom6k2 — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) February 10, 2025

Should Saudi Arabia change its policy from using U.S. dollars for its oil trade, as it has given signs of perhaps doing, it could facilitate the dollar being abandoned as the world’s reserve currency and bring about “a major U.S. economic crisis.”

Catholic philosopher, Trump’s plan ‘gravely immoral,’ ‘obscene’

In the meantime, highly respected Catholic philosopher Edward Feser released a moral analysis of Trump’s stated plan on Friday, calling it “theft on a massive scale” that is “gravely immoral.”

“To look at the enormous suffering and destruction that has been visited upon Gaza and see in it a real estate opportunity (of all things) is, frankly, obscene,” he wrote. “President Trump once promised to keep the U.S. out of any further ill-advised adventures in ‘nation-building.’ Pursuing the Gaza plan would be the starkest possible betrayal of that promise.”

Additionally, Monsignor William Shomali, Auxiliary Bishop of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, echoed this reasoning in an exclusive statement to LifeSiteNews last Thursday.

READ: EXCLUSIVE: Auxiliary Bishop of Jerusalem condemns Trump’s Gaza remarks

“The idea of displacing a people against their will and forcing another state to absorb them is unacceptable. The right and freedom of a people to live on their own land and not be forcibly displaced should not even be questioned,” he affirmed.

“Trump’s announcement came as a shock to us because it made clear his intentions regarding the future of Gaza. He did not mention the UN resolutions and the Two Peoples: Two State solution,” he said, reiterating the Church’s support for the implementation of international law in this conflict, ending Israel’s illegal occupation of internationally recognized Palestinian lands.

“Trump cannot replace the United Nations and become the supreme decision-maker,” the bishop said. “I hope and pray that the ceasefire will continue and that there will be a solution to this conflict.”

